The Marvel Characters That Should Have Been in the MCU By Now

But here’s the thing: Wolverine is bigger than the X-Men. Heck, he’s probably bigger than Marvel. Easily the most popular character created after the initial batch of 1960s heroes, Wolverine is a franchise unto himself and certainly too important to be squirreled away in some alternate dimension or relegated to fans’ nice feelings about Jackman or Ryan Reynolds. It’s shocking that Kevin Feige hasn’t introduced one of the indisputably most popular characters into the MCU sooner.

Green Goblin

Again, there are some caveats that we need to acknowledge here, as Norman Osborn a.k.a. the Green Goblin has been in two MCU properties. Willem Dafoe reprised the role for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Colman Domingo voices the character in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. But even more than Wolverine, Spider-Man is the most popular superhero in the entire world, and Green Goblin (whether its Norman Osborn, his son Harry, or someone else) is easily his arch-nemesis.

One cannot help but think that Marvel shot themselves in the foot to an extent by bringing back Dafoe for No Way Home. While they certainly scored points for nostalgia, Dafoe’s delightfully committed performance set a high bar for fans and made it harder for anyone else to step into the role. With Spidey returning to his roots for the upcoming Brand New Day (or so we’re told), the time may be right to give us a proper MCU Green Goblin.

Miles Morales

Wait, you say. Miles Morales has already been the focus of two excellent movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Isn’t he in the MCU already? Actually, no! Those movies were all produced by Sony, and have as much to do with the MCU as Madame Web. Thus far, the closest we’ve seen to actual Miles is a passing reference from Aaron Davis (Donald Glover, whom artist Sara Pichelli used as a model when she first drew Miles) about his nephew in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Of course, Miles is a tricky character. He was introduced in Marvel’s Ultimate Universe after the death of Peter Parker, meaning he could stand on his own as a unique character and not have to worry about overshadowing Peter. That’s clearly not the case in the MCU, as Tom Holland continues to play Peter and fans love him for it. Still, between the comics, the Spider-Verse movies, and the recent video games, Miles has developed more than enough of a fan following and deserves to be in the MCU as well.

Rick Jones

By now, all of the major Avengers have been portrayed on screen, including founders Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and the Wasp. Well, almost all of the founders. We’re still missing Rick Jones, one of the odder, and yet important, parts of the early Marvel Universe.