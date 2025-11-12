Shang-Chi Star Calls for Fan Favorite Marvel Character to Make His MCU Debut

When Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin introduced Shang-Chi in 1973’s Special Marvel Edition #15, they gave him an impressive title: the Master of Kung Fu. In the 50 years that followed, Shang-Chi has not only cemented his position in the Marvel Universe, often working with top-level characters and serving with the Avengers. Moreover, his MCU debut Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is indisputably one of the best post-Endgame entries.

So it’s understandable that Shang-Chi star Simu Liu might be kind of sensitive about great Marvel characters being underserved by the MCU. Liu mentioned one by name during the Shang-Chi panel at NYCC. When asked about the character he would like to see join the franchise, Liu had an answer at the ready reports The Popverse: “Amadeus Cho.”

No Marvel Comics fan needs to be told who Amadeus Cho is. Created by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa, Cho first appeared as a smart-alecky, super-smart teen in 2005’s Amazing Fantasy #15. Cho quickly became a key part of Pak’s excellent run on The Incredible Hulk, including the character-defining World War Hulk storyline and then as a sidekick to Hercules during Pak’s series The Incredible Hercules.

Cho works so well in those books because he’s an update on a classic Marvel character, Rick Jones. Rick Jones is a foundational Marvel character, the dumb teen who unwittingly drives his jeep onto a bomb testing site, forcing scientist Bruce Banner to get irradiated by gamma rays trying to stop him, way back in 1962’s Incredible Hulk #1. Since then, Jones went onto become a full-time sidekick for various Marvel heroes, briefly taking the role of Bucky alongside Captain America, hanging out with the Avengers, and body-swapping with the male Captain Marvel, back when that character was more similar to the DC hero of the same name (now known as Shazam).