Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman Earns Savage Review from Odd Source

Martin Scorsese is a film legend. The director has won nearly every major accolade, including an Academy Award and multiple Emmy Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and Directors Guild Awards. His movies have ranged from the groundbreaking crime films Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street to religious explorations The Last Temptation of Christ and Silence to period romance The Age of Innocence. Nobody would ever question Scorsese’s reputation. Unless they are on the internet.

In recent years, the director has become a target for insecure superhero movie fans, after he compared the genre to “theme park rides” instead of cinema. While these fans and their army of twitter bots have done nothing to diminish Scorsese’s reputation, a new challenger has entered the arena of public opinion: a casket salesperson. Twitter user @buyerasers has uncovered a review of Scorsese’s 2019 movie The Irishman, which savages the largely-praised gangster epic for its inaccurate portrayal of the burial business.

Found an online casket retailer that inexplicably reviewed The Irishman and their "flubs" section might be slightly biased pic.twitter.com/OdaSAIIr6q — Bully Wilder (@BuyErasers) December 9, 2022

Posted on the website for Titan Caskets, the self-declared “most trusted casket company,” the takedown — which was double peer-reviewed! — points out three basic mistakes in The Irishman.

First, the author knocks Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran for buying a casket from the funeral home instead of purchasing it online. “Buying online from Titan Casket would have saved Robert De Niro at least $5,001,” the author notes. He backs up his claim with interesting information about a 1984 ruling from the FTC, but does not explain how Sheeran, the real-life hitman who died in 2003, would have ordered his casket from Titan, which did not exist until 2016.