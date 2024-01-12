Lift: Jean Reno Is Living His Best Life in Netflix Italian Job Ripoff

We’re told onscreen that he is nesting at his villa in Tuscany, which is probably the most recognizable name to many Americans for pastoral Italian bliss. In actuality though, the scenes Reno is in were filmed at Miramare Castle on the Gulf of Trieste, a region in Northern Italy bordering Croatia and along the Adriatic Sea. But be it Tuscany, Trieste, or Casterly Rock, the point is Reno was living the good life while sipping vino and looking peppy before being occasionally asked to scowl into the camera and recite some banal lines that would’ve sounded trite 30 years ago on a Steven Siegel straight-to-VHS thriller.

Reno’s apparent working vacation sums up everything theoretically appealing and truthfully dispiriting about so many Netflix original movies. These are “content” projects conceived to appeal to an algorithm convinced that each movie must look like another movie the viewer has already watched back when they at least faintly cared what was on their screen. So, yes, Lift rips off The Italian Job and Ocean’s Eleven (Clooney’s, not Sinatra’s), with a little bit of Fast & Furious’ platitudes about found family sprinkled on top as Hart does his best impression of Vin Diesel monotone. A cynic might even wonder if Jacob Batalon was cast for a cameo in the film’s opening Venetian sequence because someone figured it might trigger subconscious memories of that time Batalon’s Ned Leeds went on a European holiday to Venice with the Web-Head in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It’s all empty calories meant to be consumed by viewers who can live vicariously through the characters’ apparent luxury. Of course Hollywood has been indulging in those pampered idles for a hundred years. The whole appeal of Shirley Temple and Fred Astaire during the Great Depression was pretending you too were on a madcap Manhattan weekend or a night on the town, complete with top hat and cane. And 20 years ago, it could still be serviceably amusing as Charlize Theron and Jason Statham bantered over Mini Coopers.

Yet it seems somehow evermore cynical and perfunctory on a streaming service which isn’t even attempting to hold your attention for 90 minutes; it’s just trying to feed you a bit of visual dopamine in the moments you look away from your text messages or a friend’s Instagram story. Are they in Italy too? The whole endeavor doesn’t have enough self-respect to even bother entertaining itself.

Still, for the cast and crew, getting to go to Venice, and London, and Trieste, or wherever the hell Reno got to play the high roller while letting the Italian surf roll in, had to be fun. You might even say they pulled the ultimate lift job by getting a streamer with deep pockets to pay for it. Meanwhile we’re left watching them with folded socks.

Lift is out now on Netflix.