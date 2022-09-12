Kevin Smith’s Clerks III Script Left Rosario Dawson Shocked

While she did make a relatively brief appearance in 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, as a completely different character, Kevin Smith’s Clerks III marks Rosario Dawson’s first major return to Smith’s View Askewniverse since her character Becky Scott debuted in Clerks II back in 2006.

By the end of that film, the sexually liberated, commitment-averse Becky had become pregnant with the child of Clerks mainstay Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran) and accepted his sudden proposal of marriage. But the thing about happy endings is they only work if you stop the story at a certain point. Hence why Dawson tells Den of Geek that she was surprised when she read the script for the new movie and learned that Dante and Becky’s journey veers in quite a different direction (which we won’t reveal here).

“He didn’t tell me,” Dawson recalls. “I had to read it [and] experience it for myself. It was really upsetting. I had to put the script down for a second. But I understood it, and it felt really special and important… It lends itself to some really special scenes and moments and speeches, and character developments that just felt really profound and special and important, and real and honest and true.”

While it’s hard to delve much deeper into details of Clerks III without spoilers, Dawson says that she’s satisfied with the way the story of Dante and Becky turns out. “I think [Smith] made a right choice,” she says. “And I got to bring Becky back. Becky’s just fun and awesome, and light and charming, and it was great to kind of give that some more life.”