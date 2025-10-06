Keanu Reeves Offers an Intriguing Constantine 2 Update
Another script for Constantine 2 is about to make its way into DC's hands.
Constantine didn’t exactly set the box office alight when it was released in 2005, but it did spark some interest in a sequel for those who saw and enjoyed the Keanu Reeves-led adaptation, which explored just one of the beloved DC Comics detective’s adventures in the occult.
Since then, Constantine has joined other DC superheroes (and sometimes villains) on the small screen. Played by Welshman Matt Ryan in various DC TV shows, the character was once again a hit with viewers, but now that the Arrowverse is just a lovely memory, attention has turned back to Reeves’ long-in-gestation plans for a Constantine 2.
This month, while promoting his upcoming film Good Fortune, the John Wick actor had an update for everyone keen for Constantine 2 news:
“Yeah, fingers crossed,” Reeves told Fandango. “You know, another draft of the script came in. We’re waiting. We’re going to take it to the studio. Hopefully they like it, too.”
Original director Francis Lawrence (The Long Walk) seems to think Constantine 2 will still happen, and Reeves, along with producer Akiva Goldsman, remains attached, although it’s worth noting that new DC studio maestros James Gunn and Peter Safran haven’t said a peep about it so far.
“Akiva, Keanu and I are super, super excited about it.” Francis told Collider earlier this year. “We have a great idea. We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things. I will say that there’s probably grains from things that we’re pulling, but in truth, most of it is just coming from the three of us, you know, loving the character, loving the world, having it sort of in the back of our minds for 20 years and just kind of percolating on ideas, and stories and characters we love, and ideas we love.”
The character of Constantine first appeared in Swamp Thing #37 back in 1985 and proved to be an extremely popular addition to DC comics. Three years later, he landed himself his own very own comic, called Hellblazer. It went on to become Vertigo’s longest-running and most successful title.
Hopefully, the stars will eventually align for John Constantine again. Or, at least, the ley lines.