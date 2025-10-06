Keanu Reeves Offers an Intriguing Constantine 2 Update

Constantine didn’t exactly set the box office alight when it was released in 2005, but it did spark some interest in a sequel for those who saw and enjoyed the Keanu Reeves-led adaptation, which explored just one of the beloved DC Comics detective’s adventures in the occult.

Since then, Constantine has joined other DC superheroes (and sometimes villains) on the small screen. Played by Welshman Matt Ryan in various DC TV shows, the character was once again a hit with viewers, but now that the Arrowverse is just a lovely memory, attention has turned back to Reeves’ long-in-gestation plans for a Constantine 2.

This month, while promoting his upcoming film Good Fortune, the John Wick actor had an update for everyone keen for Constantine 2 news:

“Yeah, fingers crossed,” Reeves told Fandango. “You know, another draft of the script came in. We’re waiting. We’re going to take it to the studio. Hopefully they like it, too.”