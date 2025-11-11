Josh Brolin Fuels Speculation of Thanos’ Return in New Avengers Movies

Josh Brolin’s recent choice of words has fueled speculation that Thanos might return in an upcoming Avengers movie.

Brolin, who has brought Thanos to life across several major MCU projects, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, recently dropped a tantalizing hint in an interview with ET when reminded that he would reprise the role in a heartbeat, saying, “If [Marvel director] Joe Russo comes to me – which he may have – I don’t know. And has an idea, then I might acquiesce. Probably pretty quickly.”

Josh Brolin might be dropping hints about a potential Thanos return in an upcoming ‘MCU’ Avengers movie 👀 pic.twitter.com/UMUML9RHBb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 10, 2025

The “which he may have” part of Brolin’s comments has got fans pretty convinced they’ll see some future Thanos action. Though the Mad Titan’s story seemed finished at the end of Endgame, nothing is really off the table when the multiverse is involved, and especially not in a movie based on the Secret Wars comic book event.

Thanos has popped up in two major versions of Secret Wars in the pages of Marvel Comics. In Jim Shooter’s original event series, he appears on Battleworld as one of the villains brought by the Beyonder. He engages in battles with the Avengers and Fantastic Four, but isn’t pivotal to the plot, whereas in Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars, Thanos appears more peripherally during the multiverse collapse and on the patchwork Battleworld created by Doctor Doom, serving as a reminder of the ongoing cosmic threats within the fractured universe. Since both Doomsday and the Secret Wars movie seem to be centering Doom as the main antagonist, it makes sense that Thanos (among other major villains from the past) will show up at some point in the latter rather than the former, which will likely “set the stage” for Secret Wars just as Infinity War did Endgame.