John Carpenter and Bong Joon Ho Make a Perfect Collaboration

After battling deep into the heart of a desolate city to retrieve the kidnapped President of the United States, Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) hands over a cassette tape at the end of Escape from New York. The tape, we’re told, contains the secret to nuclear fusion, a technology that could convince the warring nations of the world to finally stop their fight and finally erach peace. But when the President plays the tape, we hear not scientific secrets, but the sounds of “Bandstand Boogie” Snake destroys the tape as he limps away, confident in the oblivion that follows.

Now compare this to a scene in Snowpiercer where, after battling from the depths of the train that holds the last of civilization following a natural disaster, Curtis Everett (Chris Evans) faces down the inventor Wilford (Ed Harris). Wilford explains that both the train and the revolution that Curtis just led are necessary parts of sustaining life. Wilford offers Curtis a position toward the front of the train, assuring him that peace will be restored. Instead Curtis blows up the train engine. Two survivors, a young woman and a boy, have lived through the explosion, but now face a frozen wasteland, complete with an oncoming polar bear.

The similarities between these two endings, the first from Escape from New York and the second from Snowpiercer, prove that John Carpenter and Bong Joon Ho have a lot more in common that one would think. No wonder, then, that people are so excited about the revelation that Carpenter will score a movie for Director Bong. As different as the two may be seem, the two share similar cinematic tastes and muses.

Genre Kings

John Carpenter spent his career creating masterfully constructed genre pictures. Sometimes these movies found surprising audiences, as when his low-budget serial killer movie Halloween (1978) went on to gross $70 million and kickstart the American slasher genre. Sometimes they were met with critical and commercial failure, only to find an audience much later, as with The Thing (1982).