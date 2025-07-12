Jaws 2: A Movie Where the Novelization Was Better

The centerpiece of the finished film, a bunch of teenagers going out sailing and getting attacked by a new shark, is still found in this early script as well. Quint’s son also makes an appearance in the story. Meanwhile Brody ultimately defeats the new shark by using a boat propeller to slice it up with the help of Peterson and a businessman named Boyle (who ends up dying). Hancock actually began filming this screenplay (or a draft of it anyway) and was shooting for about a month when Universal unceremoniously canned him, apparently unhappy with the darker tone of the film.

Although Spielberg briefly flirted with returning at this point, the directorial reins were eventually handed over to Jeannot Szwarc, a French director who had mainly helmed TV episodes up to that point (including segments of Night Gallery where Spielberg honed his craft as well). At the same time, Gottlieb was brought in to lighten up the tone of the movie by adding humor and a more adventurous vibe akin to the first film.

Portions of the movie was filmed in Martha’s Vineyard again with extensive shooting also done in Florida. As before the mechanical sharks never quite worked right, although they were a little better behaved than the original Bruce(s) in Jaws. Less well behaved was Scheider, who reportedly came back only for the money but was unhappy throughout much of the shoot. He and Szwarc fought constantly, even allegedly getting into a physical altercation at one point. The film also went through five weeks of reshoots after principal photography was completed, with the final budget coming in at $30 million, nearly three times that of the first film.

An Alternate, Literary Jaws 2

Back in the 1970s (and even into the 1980s), movie novelizations were often released before the actual film came out. (Incredibly, I walked into a bookstore in 1980, a month before the release of The Empire Strikes Back, picked up the paperback and read the words “I am your father” right there on the page. Can you even imagine that happening now?). So it was with Jaws 2; the book was published in January 1978, five months before the film opened in June. But anyone who read the book, written by Hank Searls, and then saw the movie months later was in for a surprise. What was on the page was very different, and arguably better, than what emerged on the screen.

The book places a lot more emphasis on Brody’s PTSD from the shark attacks and parallels that with the trauma also suffered by his oldest son, Michael, as a result of those events. The Brody of the book (and the script it was based on) is a much more tormented and traumatized figure, of which only a relatively minor amount still remains in the completed film (as for Mike, in the movie he’s reduced to a horny teenager who disobeys his dad, ditches his summer job, and puts his little brother in danger just so he can take the new hottie in town sailing).

Based on “the screenplay by Howard Sackler and Dorothy Tristan,” the novel seems to be based on an earlier version of the script that Hancock had begun shooting. One thing’s for sure: instead of the very simplified movie we got, which is basically a remix of the first movie, this version of Jaws 2 is a much more complex piece of material. Boyle and Quint’s son are gone, but a diver named Tom Andrews figures into the story, as does a mafia boss named Moscotti and a crooked New York City cop they call Jepps.