The Scariest Beach Movies (That Aren’t Jaws)

Around this time every year, I tend to enjoy putting on Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. In this household it’s as annual a hallmark of summer as warm breezes, smoking meat on the barbecue, and blasts of chlorine water. However, it is too easy to fall into the trap of thinking Spielberg had the first and last word in the sounds of shrieking at the beach.

In truth, there are many great summertime chillers that make your blood run cold, and the sand turn to ice between your toes, no matter how hot the temperature is. Hence why we here at Den of Geek have put our heads together to figure what are the absolute best beachside horror movies (other than the obvious one) that will make you a “lake person” for the rest of your life. Enjoy!

The Shallows (2016)

Yeah, we know: a movie about bikini-clad Blake Lively getting cornered on a rock by a great white shark, and in a movie from the director of 2005’s House of Wax. We were pretty skeptical too until we saw Jaume Collet-Serra’s finished and surprisingly tense thriller. Lively plays Nancy in the film, a woman grieving the death of her mother when she escapes to a secluded Mexican beach. That much needed solitude becomes a nightmare though when this surfer discovers the carcass of a whale in the water. And it’s attracted a shark only too happy to stick around and feast… as well as search for humanoid hors d’oeuvres.

A tight 86 minutes, The Shallows sets its teeth in early and never lets go, making your own private slice of paradise turn into perdition as Nancy (and audiences) study every square inch of rock, including its where the shark’s teeth come dangerously close to the edge.