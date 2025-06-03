Jaws and a Mayor Who Has Been Misunderstood for 50 Years

So iconic is the moment that it’s overpowered the reason that Quint had to scratch the chalkboard in the first place. He wanted to capture the attention of a bunch of squabbling meeting attendees who have been sent into an uproar because of some news from Chief Brody. After a second shark attack, this time taking a young local boy instead of the inebriated outsider who died in the movie’s opening scene, the city council has convened to face the crisis head on.

“Are you going to close the beach?” asks one member, a question so pointed that director Steven Spielberg, who had been using Robert Altman-style overlapping dialogue up until this point in the scene, makes Scheider wait a beat in silence. As soon as Brody answers “yes,” the council members erupt, and not in happiness and relief. The chaos confirms something Vaughn told Brody earlier in the film: “Amity is a summer town. We need summer dollars.”

Spielberg underscores the island’s fraught economic status with the lead-up to Brody’s earlier conversation with Vaughn. The sequence begins with Brody sitting in his office and typing up the death certificate for Chrissie Watkins (Susan Backlinie), the woman who died in the opening. After getting confirmation from the coroner that Chrissie likely died by shark attack, Brody makes his way to the hardware store to buy signs to announce the beach closure. Along the way, he’s accosted by one storeowner, who complains that a truck parked in front of his establishment will take away from business, and he arrives at the hardware store to find another complaining that the supplies he needs won’t come in on time. Tracking shots capturing Brody’s walk reveal streets packed for a parade, with other store owners standing in their doorways, waiting for customers, or stopping Brody to talk about their concerns.

As these scenes show, the entire island depends upon a sucessful holiday weekend. So why does Mayor Vaughn get the blame?

We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Theory of Economic Interdependency

Mayor Vaughn’s last scene in Jaws occurs about halfway through the movie in the aftermath of yet another shark attack. Full of righteous anger, fueled both by the fact that he was right all along and the fact that his own son was endangered in the attack, Brody pulls Vaughn aside and demands the mayor sign an order to hire Quint to hunt the shark. Viewers share in Brody’s anger, especially those who have seen the movie before, as the signing signals a shift to the second half of the movie, the men’s adventure section with Brody, Hooper, and Quint aboard the latter’s boat the Orca. So angry and excited are they, that they might miss that Vaughn isn’t arguing with the chief at this point. He’s working through his own guilt.

“I was acting in the town’s best interest,” he mutters to himself, before finally looking Brody straight in the eye. “Martin, my kids were on that beach too.”