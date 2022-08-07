Is Bullet Train Guilty of Whitewashing?

The Ancient One, Kusanagi, and Daimio have all been depicted in comics and anime as Asian. So when they were cast in live-action films with non-Asian actors, it’s not some redux from another nation; it is clearly whitewashing. They dishonor the source material. If Bullet Train is to be branded as a whitewasher, the original book Maria Bītoru must be examined.

Is Ladybug Even Japanese?

In Maria Bītoru, Pitt’s character is named Nanao, a distinctly Japanese name. Nanao is a non-binary name—it can be used by either a male or a female. The Na in Nanao means ‘seven,’ like the seven spots on a ladybug. Consequently, Nanao’s nickname is Tentoumushi, which means Ladybug. Still, each chapter that focuses on his story arc is titled ‘Nanao.’ Maria Bītoru is divided into chapters named after the characters that they focus upon, so along with ‘Nanao’ the other chapters include “The Prince,” “Kimura,” “Fruit” (for Lemon and Mikan), and others. It’s arguable who is the main protagonist as each of these characters are given relatively equal weight. That’s much of the charm of how Isaka weaves his novel.

Unlike the book, Maria dubs Pitt’s character with the new code name Ladybug at the beginning of the movie Bullet Train. And like any book-to-movie adaptation, many liberties are taken with the story. Bullet Train ends completely differently than Maria Bītoru. While in the book, the character is named Nanao and the Ladybug nickname is just a side story, in the movie, it’s all about Ladybug.

Generally, Isaka doesn’t waste time describing the physical characteristics of his characters. Their names are given, and they jump right into the action. The bulk of character development is built through dialogue. Nanao is introduced without any distinguishing features. It’s assumed that he’s Japanese because of his Japanese name, but perhaps it was an adopted name, akin to Jackie Chan taking Jackie as a stage name to appease western audiences. Isaka leaves his characters’ physical appearance to the reader’s imagination.

Which of Original Characters are Japanese?

While many of the characters have Japanese names, several of the main assassins use racially ambiguous code names. It’s Isaka’s writing device, giving the novel a more universal appeal. His assassins could be of any race. Wolf is only described as having long hair full of dandruff and missing some teeth (courtesy of Nanao from some previous altercation). In Bullet Train, Wolf is played by Bad Bunny, and his backstory has a Latino interpretation.

Lemon and Mikan (Mikan means Tangerine) are described as not being related but looking almost identical, so they are often mistaken for twins. This is subverted in the movie for comic effect in the film. Brian Tyree Henry is Black and plays Lemon while Aaron Taylor-Johnson is white and plays Tangerine. Even beyond their skin color, they look nothing like each other, which becomes a running joke throughout the film when they are referred to as twins. Given the novel’s ambiguity, these casting choices can be justified.