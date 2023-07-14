The Inglourious Basterds Kill Hitler and Other Wild Alternate Histories in Movies

Inglourious Basterds

Inglourious Basterds seems like a properly gonzo Dirty Dozen riff, with Tarantino playing with toy soldiers and rummaging around the European front of WWII for deliciously violent set pieces. With the Bear Jew (Eli Roth) and Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) delighted to run around collecting Nazi scalps for the Allied cause, it’s already easy to enjoy this movie. It only gets better with the expertly tense narrative of Shosanna (Melanie Laurent) versus Hans Landa (Christopher Waltz). They all work so hard to take the Nazis down in 1944, that in the back of your mind you know it’s a shame they can never fully succeed.

And then Tarantino says, “Fuck it, we’re killing Hitler!” And he does. Suddenly, this pleasantly violent war movie becomes a wish-fulfillment alternate history fantasy of the highest order. Screw the butterfly effect historians fear in this scenario, to hell with worrying about what will replace the Fuhrer tomorrow. Right now, Hitler is dead, and we are loving it. Sorry if that’s a spoiler, folks, we call it a reason to rewatch this every time these right-wing Neo-Nazi dipsnots crawl out of their holes. Make killing Hitler great again!

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

If we want to be technical, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow is really the top pulp serial of some unseen alternate history that has to be way better than the one we got stuck with. What it offers us is a new world of delight, a look back at the year World War II began in a way that keeps hope in its heart, in a year where most of our hopes drained fast.

It’s gonzo stuff, and frankly, we’re still a little weirded out by the long deceased Sir Laurence Olivier’s role here. But this dieselpunk world of airships and goofy, Ghibli-style robots exists in a nigh-untouchable ether of cool, playing with its blue screen sets in a way that makes sense to our CGI-tired eyes. With the titular pulp hero, the Sky Captain himself (Jude Law) in the air, there’s a feeling that in this sort of world, Hitler and his malicious bootlickers won’t dare touch Poland once Sept.1 1 rolls around. It’s a nice dream.

Yesterday

Whether you love the Beatles or just respect their massive impact on music history, it’s hard to imagine a world without them. So that’s exactly what director Danny Boyle does with Yesterday, a sweet-natured charmer that plays with its alternate history like a set of paper dolls. An unexplained global blip does a Thanos on the existence of the Liverpool lads as cultural phenomena—and a couple other things, too—and young Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) finds himself essentially the sole custodian of their legacy.

It’s not long before the film reveals its core theme to the audience, which is that the highest levels of fame suck so badly that it’s no wonder the original Beatles splintered off in attempts to find their own lives again. Jack figures this out quick enough to get a chance to decide his fate, whether to live as a person or as a capital C Celebrity. But the world does not change back with his choice, leaving us to ponder what other ripples exist in the flow of this peculiar time stream. Hopefully they still have HBO there, not whatever David Zaslav is doing to the service today.