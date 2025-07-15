I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Most Famous Moment Was Written and Directed by a Child

I Know What You Did Last Summer might be the most fascinating of the late 1990s slasher movies that followed Scream. Not necessarily because it also comes from Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson, nor because it features a cast of hot young ’90s stars (including Scream 2‘s Sarah Michelle Gellar). Rather it’s fascinating because of the weird choices the movie constantly makes, elevating what could have been little more than a TV movie thriller into an entertaining oddity.

Take the movie’s most famous moment, in which aggravated protagonist Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) challenges the killer by standing out in the open and asking, “What are you waiting for, huh? What are you waiting for?!” She punctuates her questions with a little spin, looking more like a child turned frantic by boredom than Arnold Schwarzenegger calling out the Predator.

There’s a reason for this. The scene was written and directed by a child. No, really.

Speaking with US Weekly in 2018, Hewitt credited a lucky kid with masterminding the movie’s most famous sequence. “That scene was actually directed by a kid who won a contest to come on and create a moment for the movie,” Hewitt recalled. “I have no idea where he is but he’s like, ‘I want her to stand in the street and turn around and just scream what are you waiting for, huh?’” By her own admission, Hewitt didn’t see the child’s vision: “I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me right now? This is what I’m gonna do? OK.'” And yet, Julie’s challenge to an invisible killer resonated with fans.