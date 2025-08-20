Hunt for Gollum Movie Poised to Ask ‘What Does Frodo Do When He’s Happy?’

“I wish the ring had never come to me. I wish none of this had happened.”

When most people refer to that line, spoken by Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, they quote it to set up Ian McKellen as Gandalf the Grey’s thoughtful, resonate answer: “So do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.”

But the upcoming prequel film The Hunt For Gollum apparently will find new meaning and storytelling possibilities within that line. A prequel movie directed by and starring Andy Serkis, The Hunt for Gollum will take place during a gap in the events of Fellowship of the Ring, specifically the apparent years(!) that exist between Bilbo Baggins’ 111th birthday party in the Shire (the extended opening of Fellowship) and the day that Gandalf returns to warn Frodo that the minions of Mordor are coming! In other words it’s set during the estimated 17 years where Frodo was just… hanging out and not worried about how his uncle’s ring had come to him.

Given both Serikis and Peter Jackson‘s involvement, the latter of whom comes on as producer, it makes sense that Gandalf would be involved in the story. So no one was surprised to learn that McKellen had signed on to the film. What is surprising, however, is the tidbit the ever-cheeky McKellen teased (via Entertainment Weekly) about his casting: “I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: There’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s a character in the movie called Gandalf.”