Hocus Pocus Cast: Where Are They Now

After her appearance in Hocus Pocus, it was business as usual for Mider. Later that year, she appeared in the Emmy-nominated version of the stage musical Gypsy, and saw other appearances on ‘90s television series such as The Nanny, Seinfeld, and Murphy Brown. That decade’s film appearances included Get Shorty, First Wives Club, and Disney’s Fantasia 2000.

At the turn of the 21st century, Midler starred in her own CBS sitcom Bette, and featured in Nancy Meyers’ What a Girl Wants, Isn’t She Great, and Drowning Mona. In 2003, she kicked off her highly successful tour Kiss My Brass and went on to feature in the Stepford Wives remake. With her acting appearances garnering less than favorable reviews in later years, Miller turned to a Vegas residency while continuing to take small roles here and there. In 2013, Midler performed on Broadway for the first time in more than 30 years in I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers.

Through highs and lows, the actress has continued working and recording and in 2021, Midler received the Kennedy Center Honor for a lifetime of achievement in the performing arts. Hocus Pocus has never been too far from the actress’ mind; every year Midler hosts an annual Hulaween costume party, with proceeds going to the New York Restoration Project.

Sarah Jessica Parker

With some buzzy credits to her name already, Sarah Jessica Parker followed up the relative failure (at the time) of Hocus Pocus with a critically acclaimed turn in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood opposite Johnny Depp. She also appeared opposite Bruce Willis in Striking Distance, starred in the romantic comedy Miami Rhapsody, reunited with Burton for 1996’s Mars Attacks!, and also worked alongside Midler again in First Wives Club.

In 1998, the trajectory of Parker’s career changed forever when she landed the lead role in HBO’s Sex and the City. Parker received two Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards for her performance. The series also spawned two theatrical films. Sex and the City’s success didn’t stop Parker from appearing in films, as the actress starred in high-profile Hollywood releases such as The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, and Garry Marshall’s New Year’s Eve. After Sex and the City wrapped, Parker stayed in buisness with HBO, starring in the series Divorce, before signing on for the 2021 Sex and the City reboot: …And Just Like That.

Kathy Najimi

Kathy Najimi was the perfect comic relief in Hocus Pocus, and it’s a skill set she’d use to great success in her continued Hollywood career. Najimi has had memorable supporting roles in Hope Floats, Rat Race, WALL-E, Step Up 3D, and A Madea Christmas. Najimi has been a mainstay presence on television, featuring in primetime dramas and children’s entertainment alike, racking up a body of work that almost doubles Midler and Parker’s thanks to her prolific voiceover work. Her most prominent roles include parts on Chicago Hope, Veronica’s Closet, Veep, and her voice has been heard everywhere, but most importantly as the voice of Peggy Hill on King of the Hill, which is due for a revival run.