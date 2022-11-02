Harry Potter Movie Streaming Guide: Where to Watch Online

Who doesn’t love to wind down in front the TV and watch everyone’s favorite boy wizard during a Harry Potter marathon on your NBCUniversal TV channel of choice? Unfortunately, Syfy can’t always be having one of their Harry Potter weekends. (Apparently.) For all of the other hours of your life, here a handy guide to where you can stream the Harry Potter movies online. It’s almost like magic…

What follows is a list of where Harry, Ron, Hermione, Newt Scamander, and friends can be found to stream online.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

The one that started it all. Jump into Harry’s first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Make new friends. Defeat trolls (in the dungeon).

Side-eye that twitchy Professor Quirrell.