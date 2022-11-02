Harry Potter Movie Streaming Guide: Where to Watch Online
A handy guide for where you can watch the Harry Potter movies online right now. Accio, Harry Potter films!
Who doesn’t love to wind down in front the TV and watch everyone’s favorite boy wizard during a Harry Potter marathon on your NBCUniversal TV channel of choice? Unfortunately, Syfy can’t always be having one of their Harry Potter weekends. (Apparently.) For all of the other hours of your life, here a handy guide to where you can stream the Harry Potter movies online. It’s almost like magic…
What follows is a list of where Harry, Ron, Hermione, Newt Scamander, and friends can be found to stream online.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
The one that started it all. Jump into Harry’s first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Make new friends. Defeat trolls (in the dungeon).
Side-eye that twitchy Professor Quirrell.
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max, Peacock
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, Amazon UK, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
The adventure continues under director Christopher Columbus’ reign. In Harry’s second year at Hogwarts, students (and cats) are ending up petrified. The Chamber of Secrets has opened.
Will Dobby the House Elf and Fawkes the Phoenix be able to help Harry save the school? Probably.
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max, Peacock
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, Amazon UK, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Arguably the best of Harry’s more standalone adventures, the third film in the series is many fan’s favorites as it introduces Sirius Black and the rest of the Mauraders (though, frustratingly, leaves out much of the specific backstory).
Alfonso Cuaron stepped in as director, adding a gritty, whimsical, dark tone to the franchise. Hogwarts would never be the same.
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max, Peacock
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, Amazon UK, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Did you know that Hogwarts wasn’t the only school in the wizarding world? Neither did Harry… until the Triwizard Tournament, which sees the Hogwarts champions pitted against challengers from Beauxbatons and Durmstrang.
Bonus elements: Cedric Diggory, Quidditch, teen romance.
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max, Peacock
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, Amazon UK, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
The one where Harry turns into an angsty, angry teenager. (If that wasn’t obvious from the promotional art above.)
Come for the promise of some prophecy Professor Trelawney has been mumbling about, stay for the epic duel between dark and light that takes place in the Department of Mysteries. Actually, don’t stay for that. It gets really sad.
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max, Peacock
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, Amazon UK, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Voldemort’s rise is in full background force during Harry’s sixth year at Hogwarts. Students are being pulled from school. Families are being murdered. Weasleys are in danger.
What is Harry doing to distract himself from the scary times? Cheating in potions, of course, with the help of the mysterious Half-Blood Prince.
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max, Peacock
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, Amazon UK, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1
My favorite film in the franchise, Deathly Hallows Part 1 is a serious shift in tone for the Potter movies. Harry, Hermione, and Ron are on the run on search for Horcruxes and it is pretty bleak. There’s lots of camping, roaming the English countryside, and listening to the wireless.
We also get a Hermione/Harry dance number set to Nick Cave’s “O Children.” What more could you want from a movie?
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max, Peacock
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, Amazon UK, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2
The final, epic conclusion to the franchise. Deathly Hallows Part 2is the most action-packed of the Potter series, but that won’t keep you from the feels.
They will hit you like an Unforgivable Curse and they won’t let go.
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max, Peacock
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, Amazon UK, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Welcome to the wonderful world of the expanded Harry Potter film universe! 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is undoubtedly the first of many. And not just the approximately three thousand Fantastic Beasts movies to come (though really five, according to J.K. Rowling), but many other spin-offs as well.
We’ll be sure to keep them all updated on this page.
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: Amazon UK, Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald expands the scope of the would-be five installment prequel series greatly. Johnny Depp returns in earnest to portray Wizarding World Hitler analogue Gellert Grindelwald. Jude Law joins the cast as a young, spry Albus Dumbledore.
The movie didn’t fare that well at the box office or amongst critics but there is still plenty of early Harry Potter lore to be mined here along with a compelling action sequence or two.
Available for free (with subscription) in the US: HBO Max
Available in the US on: Google Play, YouTube, Amazon
Available in the UK on: NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, Amazon UK, YouTube, Google Play, Sky Store
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
After The Crimes of Grindelwald‘s box office struggles, Warner Bros. tried to give the Fantastic Beasts prequels another go with The Secrets of Dumbledore. And that’s where things may end for this franchise for now as Secrets was another underachiever.
The whole Beasts gang returns in this installment, with Mads Mikkelsen taking over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp. The stakes are high and the scale is huge as Dumbledore takes his charges on an international mission to save Wizardkind from itself.