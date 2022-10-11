Halloween Ends: Where to Watch and Stream Online

Which Movies Do I Need to Watch Before Halloween Ends?

Okay, here’s where it gets tricky. Halloween is not a remake of Halloween, like Halloween. Rather it is a sequel to Halloween, but not that Halloween. In simpler terms, the 2018 Halloween continues the story began in 1978’s Halloween, written by Debra Hill and directed by John Carpenter. It has nothing to do with the 2007 remake Halloween, written and directed by Rob Zombie. Adding to the possible confusion, the 2018 Halloween ignores all other sequels to the 1978 movie, even going so far as to explicitly contradict the reveal in 1980’s Halloween II (but not 2009’s Halloween II, directed by Zombie) that Laurie Strode is the long-lost little sister of Michael. Phew!

In short, to prepare for Halloween Ends, you only need to watch the original Halloween from 1978, the 2018 sequel, and Halloween Kills. However, Green and McBride work a ton of winks and nods to previous films into their movies. The first three Halloween movies receive the most attention, even Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the only movie in the franchise that ignores Michael and Laurie to tell a totally unrelated story. While the Cult of Thorn plot from Halloweens 4-6 is completely discarded, the later trilogy does make a winking reference to an evil power driving Michael.

Neither the Zombie movies nor Halloween: H20 and its sequel Halloween: Resurrection, play into the plot of the latest Halloween movies. However, they both trod similar thematic ground. Zombie’s Halloween II deals with the traumatic aftermath of the first movie’s events, probing depths both surreal and surprisingly complex. Set 20 years after the original film, and itself ignoring all other sequels except for the original Halloween II, H20 finds Laurie trying to live a normal life when Michael comes after her and her son. All of these movies offer different looks at Laurie’s life after Michael, the main idea in Green’s trilogy.

How Can I Watch Halloween Ends?

Halloween Ends officially opens on Friday, October 14. However, like most major releases, it will be playing in previews on October 13. As a major release from Universal Studios and Blumhouse, Halloween Ends will be playing in every big theater chain in the US, including Regal and AMC cinemas. If you’re not ready to head back to theaters, you can still watch the movie before Halloween, as it will be streaming on PeacockTV on October 14. Access to the movie requires a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, the latter of which removes ads from the service.