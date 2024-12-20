Glory: The Moment That Won Denzel Washington His First Oscar

Which brings us back to that pivotal scene in the movie that elevated Washington to the rarified heights of movie stardom and Oscar winner. In this fateful cinematic moment, Trip has been captured after going AWOL. Broderick’s vacillating Shaw is pressured by his blatantly racist drill sergeant (John Finn) to flog Trip in front of the whole regiment for desertion; a punishment Shaw’s subordinate Forbes is horrified by due to the heinous connotations of whipping a Black man, particularly in a military regiment meant to champion the end of slavery. Without bothering to ask why Trip was discovered away from his tent, or to know the full extent of the situation, Shaw agrees to have Trip flogged in order to maintain what he believes is discipline and order.

After the order is given, Washington throws the shirt off his back like it were just one more chain he was eager to strip off. In the process, he reveals a back long butchered by a spider’s web of scars. The look of contempt Washington gives right into the camera, and right into Shaw’s soul, challenges you to not look away. He is saying, what is one more beating from a white man?

That is at least how Trip wants to appear in the moment. Yet as we watch the sequence play out, there is more than just defiance in Washington’s face. There is also a beleaguered pride in his ability to see right through the bigotries of an oppressive system, even here in relative freedom of the North, and perhaps a pang of sorrow too. The tear reveals the humanity beneath the pride—the truth that all men, no matter how righteous, can bleed. It betrays a question still in search of a final answer: what does true freedom in America look like for a Black man?

Before this fateful moment, we’ve been attuned to Trip’s bleak pessimism, even when it is so charismatically and gregariously played by Washington. The film pits his character against Braugher’s freedman Thomas as if this is a clash between a cynic and idealist; the malcontent and the problem-solver. For many white viewers in 1989, and perhaps now, it is easier to sympathize with Thomas, the kind and good-natured man who is introduced as Shaw’s boyhood chum. He is belittled and demeaned by men like Trip, who in lesser hands might come across as little more than a bully. No one should make that mistake.

It happens, as underscored by the times Washington is still perplexed when white journalists ask why Trip is so hard to like, but there is another, richer way to read Trip’s dichotomy. The character is not cynical. He is realistic, and Washington imbues that practicality with swaggering authenticity that is unbowed, but not necessarily unbroken. Granted, there were not many former enslaved men in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, and there weren’t any who were flogged for desertion (that manner of punishment was banned in the Union Army in 1861, several years before the film is set).

But while inaccurate, the scene is painfully truthful. A well-intended and even compassionate white man is bent by the system to do the oppressive, racist thing because it is easier, and the Black man bears the agony of the mistake. It is up to Washington’s eyes alone to communicate the weight of this injustice, and he shrewdly refuses to play it like a victim. There is neither fear nor anguish in the face, just bitter recognition of a Black man’s reality in America, be it in the 19th or 20th century. According to the actor, even the tear was real, a byproduct of the fake whip being wet and actually hurting as it tore into his back. (Hence his disdain for the tear being called a “signature move.”)