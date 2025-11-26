Galactus Actor Ratios Deadpool Creator After “Fake” Fantastic Four Complaint
Ralph Ineson has poked fun at Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld after he criticized Marvel's work on the villain Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Comics firebrand Rob Liefeld isn’t shy about publicly criticizing Marvel.
This week, Liefeld has taken aim at the special effects used for Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But after he shared a clip on X showing the massive villain walking through a city engulfed in flames, remarking that it “looks so fake” and declaring that “the Marvel FX fell off a cliff,” Galactus actor Ralph Ineson wasn’t about to let it slide, clapping back at Liefeld’s critique and taking a dig at his ongoing Marvel fixation by quoting his comment with, “Rent free 😂.”
Though Ineson could have opted to school Liefeld on the amount of work that went into creating Galactus for Marvel’s latest stab at bringing their first family to life, he ended up going for a more playful response and received enough traction to ratio him into the sun.
It’s worth noting that Galactus wasn’t all CG FX in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Ineson wore a full, practical suit on set to portray the cosmic entity, ensuring a real human presence beneath his costume. Of course, digital work was then done to enhance the world-eater’s look. You could argue that those looked fake because, well, Galactus isn’t easy to pull off outside the pages of Marvel Comics! In 2007, Fantastic Four sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer even tried to depict him as a swirling cloud of cosmic debris along with a vague silhouette of his form. First Steps definitely took a risk by creating a comics-accurate Galactus, but that seems to have paid off, and Ineson’s portrayal of the character has been a hit with many fans.
Liefeld, who co-created Deadpool and Cable for Marvel in the early 1990s, has become known for stirring up controversy in the decades since. He was among a group of Marvel illustrators who left the company in 1992 to start the indie publisher Image Comics in an effort to ensure that creators would always own their work. He’s played nice with Marvel off and on since then, but earlier this year, he officially severed ties with them after a series of events that he considered personal slights, such as not being invited to the Deadpool & Wolverine after party.
Whatever you think about Galactus, First Steps, or Liefeld himself, it’s certainly not illegal to criticize Marvel for their CG-heavy blockbusters or their treatment of comic book creators.
“Marvel’s treatment of creators has never been their strength,” Liefeld allegedly told them in an email last year while angling for a lead credit in Deadpool & Wolverine. “Without the worlds, the characters and the concepts that we create — and in this specific case, the world of Deadpool — there are no films to shoot. No blockbusters to distribute,” he wrote, adding, “Comic book creators cannot continue to be relegated as afterthoughts.”
All valid points, but Liefeld must know that when he publicly criticizes others, especially those who have put a lot of work into Marvel’s films, he’s going to get some blowback.