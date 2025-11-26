Galactus Actor Ratios Deadpool Creator After “Fake” Fantastic Four Complaint

Comics firebrand Rob Liefeld isn’t shy about publicly criticizing Marvel.

This week, Liefeld has taken aim at the special effects used for Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But after he shared a clip on X showing the massive villain walking through a city engulfed in flames, remarking that it “looks so fake” and declaring that “the Marvel FX fell off a cliff,” Galactus actor Ralph Ineson wasn’t about to let it slide, clapping back at Liefeld’s critique and taking a dig at his ongoing Marvel fixation by quoting his comment with, “Rent free 😂.”

Though Ineson could have opted to school Liefeld on the amount of work that went into creating Galactus for Marvel’s latest stab at bringing their first family to life, he ended up going for a more playful response and received enough traction to ratio him into the sun.

It’s worth noting that Galactus wasn’t all CG FX in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Ineson wore a full, practical suit on set to portray the cosmic entity, ensuring a real human presence beneath his costume. Of course, digital work was then done to enhance the world-eater’s look. You could argue that those looked fake because, well, Galactus isn’t easy to pull off outside the pages of Marvel Comics! In 2007, Fantastic Four sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer even tried to depict him as a swirling cloud of cosmic debris along with a vague silhouette of his form. First Steps definitely took a risk by creating a comics-accurate Galactus, but that seems to have paid off, and Ineson’s portrayal of the character has been a hit with many fans.