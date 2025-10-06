The Forgotten V/H/S Entry That’s a Black Phone Sequel
Between The Black Phone and its sequel, Scott Derrickson fleshed out his horror world with "Dreamkill."
This post contains spoilers for V/H/S/85 and The Black Phone.
In two weeks, the story of the Grabber continues, as Black Phone 2 comes to theaters on October 17. Anyone who doesn’t want to wait until then can satisfy their curiosity by watching a totally different movie. Before casting Ethan Hawke as the Grabber, Mason Thames as Finney Blake, and Madeleine McGraw as Finney’s psychic sister Gwen Blake, The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson and his co-writer C. Robert Cargill made an entry of the V/H/S anthology series.
For those who don’t know, V/H/S is a horror movie franchise loosely based around found footage and the titular video tape medium. Thus far, there have been eight entries in the project, with V/H/S Halloween released to Shudder on October 3. Like most anthology series, V/H/S entries have a wide range in quality. But each movie has at least one entry from an exciting creator, including Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Ti West, and Mike Flanagan.
Derrickson and Cargill make their contribution in 2023’s V/H/S/85, in which each entry takes place in the titular year. That film’s penultimate entry, “Dreamkill” puts detectives Wayne Johnson (Freddy Rodríguez) and Bobby Blake (James Ransone) on the search for a serial killer who taunts police by sending videos of his grizzly deeds before he actually does them. Johnson is shocked and disgusted when he catches Bobby’s son Gunther (Dashiell Derrickson) depositing the tapes in a mailbox, but he’s even more confused when Bobby explains how Gunther does it.
According to Bobby, such second sight runs in his family. In fact, Bobby points out, Gunther has a cousin with a similar ability–a cousin named “Gwen.” Anyone who saw The Black Phone (or read the Joe Hill story that inspired the film) knows that Bobby’s not lying. Gwen does indeed have psychic abilities, as did her mother, which she used to help Finney resist the Grabber. Bobby’s frustration suggest that he has the same irritation with the power as Gwen and Finney’s father (Jeremy Davies), who beat his children because he did not want them to suffer her same fate and commit suicide.
The references to The Black Phone in “Dreamkill” are fleeting, and easy to miss—especially since Ransone also appears in that movie, not as Bobby Blake, but as Max, a paranoid drug abuser who has no idea that his brother is the Grabber. Yet, Derrickson himself has confirmed the connection, calling the nod to Gwen “a little easter egg.”
However, with the release of Black Phone 2, that easter egg gets a bit more complicated. As part of V/H/S/85, “Dreamkill” takes place in 1985. The Black Phone is quite explicitly set in 1978 and while some time has passed between that film and its upcoming sequel, there probably hasn’t been seven years of difference.
Does “Dreamkill” and its reference to Gwen in the present tense mean that she’ll be safe from the Grabber this second time around? Or do the same powers that allow Gwen and Gunther to see the future mean that time is in flux? We’ll find out when Black Phone 2 hits theaters soon.
V/H/S/85 is now streaming on Shudder. Black Phone 2 releases in theaters on October 17, 2025.