The Forgotten V/H/S Entry That’s a Black Phone Sequel

This post contains spoilers for V/H/S/85 and The Black Phone.

In two weeks, the story of the Grabber continues, as Black Phone 2 comes to theaters on October 17. Anyone who doesn’t want to wait until then can satisfy their curiosity by watching a totally different movie. Before casting Ethan Hawke as the Grabber, Mason Thames as Finney Blake, and Madeleine McGraw as Finney’s psychic sister Gwen Blake, The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson and his co-writer C. Robert Cargill made an entry of the V/H/S anthology series.

For those who don’t know, V/H/S is a horror movie franchise loosely based around found footage and the titular video tape medium. Thus far, there have been eight entries in the project, with V/H/S Halloween released to Shudder on October 3. Like most anthology series, V/H/S entries have a wide range in quality. But each movie has at least one entry from an exciting creator, including Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Ti West, and Mike Flanagan.

Derrickson and Cargill make their contribution in 2023’s V/H/S/85, in which each entry takes place in the titular year. That film’s penultimate entry, “Dreamkill” puts detectives Wayne Johnson (Freddy Rodríguez) and Bobby Blake (James Ransone) on the search for a serial killer who taunts police by sending videos of his grizzly deeds before he actually does them. Johnson is shocked and disgusted when he catches Bobby’s son Gunther (Dashiell Derrickson) depositing the tapes in a mailbox, but he’s even more confused when Bobby explains how Gunther does it.