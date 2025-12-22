First Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Puts Human Drama First

Although it dates back to the 8th century BC, The Odyssey has long been a monumental part of the Western literary canon, and with good reason. The story of Odysseus’ decade-long return from the Trojan War to his home Ithaca is filled with high adventure and incredible monsters. Gods such as Athena and Poseidon, nymphs and sirens, and cannibal giants all appear in Homer’s incredible adventure.

But very little of that shows up in the first trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s take on The Odyssey. Instead, the trailer emphasizes the basic human drama of Odysseus (Matt Damon) struggling to get home and realizing that he shares some guilt for keeping his men away. Throughout the trailer, we get glimpses of some of the other human players in that drama, including Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland as Odysseus’s wife Penelope and son Telemachus, and Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, the Greek king who forced Odysseus into serving in the Trojan War. By focusing on these human beings, Nolan promises an epic grounded in real emotions.

For some, the lack of gods and monsters in The Odyssey trailer highlights a problem with Christopher Nolan’s approach. While the filmmaker often makes high concept movies about dream heists, time capers, and Batman, Nolan tries to ground them as much as possible. Batman Begins famously provided a real-world reason for every part of the Caped Crusader’s mythos. Even Oppenheimer was less about the atomic bomb itself and more about J. Robert Oppenheimer’s doomed relationships.

To that end, some have criticized Nolan’s visual style, especially in relationship to The Odyssey. Beyond even the complaints about historical accuracy, which have been brewing ever since Damon was seen wearing a Hollywood-style push broom helmet instead of those worn by actual ancient Greeks, is the issue of his stylization. Nolan tends to take a brutalist approach, using muted grays and browns and emphasizing scale. He does not have an expansive color palette.