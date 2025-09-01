20 Years of Fantastic Fest’s Best Movies and Premieres

2013 – Ninja: Shadow of a Tear

In a better world, martial artist Scott Adkins would be a household name. Between his genuine charisma and mastery of onscreen action, Adkins follows in the footsteps of Bruce Lee and Arnold Schwarzenegger as action stars who are also proper movie stars. No film better demonstrates Adkins’ star power than Ninja: Shadow of a Tear, directed by Isaac Florentine. The sequel to 2009’s Ninja, Shadow of a Tear is filled with both melodrama and incredible fight sequences. Adkins handles both with aplomb as expatriate Casey Bowman, who goes on a mission of revenge after his wife’s murder.

2014 – John Wick

Given the labyrinthine world of assassins and bravado filmmaking that became the franchise’s calling card, it’s easy to forget the details of the original John Wick, which was directed by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. Yes, the first movie does have multiple assassins—played by ringers such as Willem Dafoe and Adrianne Palicki. And yes, we do make our first visit to the Continental, the posh hotel for assassins and underworld figures operated by the, ahem, continental Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick). But there’s a purity of plot to the original film, in which Keanu Reeves‘ infamous killer shoots and punches his way to a Russian mobster and his son to get revenge for the latter killing his dog. Simple though it may be, John Wick laid the emotional foundation on which the rest of the sprawling world and its droll operatics were built.

2015 – Green Room

As these past few entries show, the mid-2010s were a good time for action fans coming to Fantastic Fest. But rarely have the action entries been as grim and immediate as Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room. The film stars Anton Yelchin and Alia Shawkat as members of a punk band who, in an act of financial desperation, agree to play a Nazi club in woods of Oregon (they didn’t realize it was full-on skinheads until they reach the actual green room). After witnessing a murder, the band must battle their way through an army of white supremacists, led by Patrick Stewart at his most menacing. The movie’s domestic relevance has only become eerier since its U.S. premiere.

2016 – Split

One of Fantastic Fest’s chief draws are its Secret Screenings, in which audiences don’t learn what they’re watching until the movie begins. Rarely has a film captured the ethos of the screenings better than Split, which made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, complete with M. Night Shyamalan in attendance. Fans went in knowing next to nothing about Split, in which James McAvoy gives a barnburner of a performance as a man whose multiple personalities capture a trio of girls (including Haley Lu Richardson and Anya Taylor-Joy) to sacrifice to his powerful new persona. They especially didn’t know about the shocking twist that Bruce Willis would show up at the end as David Dunn, making Split a surprise sequel to Unbreakable! Miraculously, that also somehow didn’t leak all over social media before the film’s theatrical premiere three months later.

2017 – Tigers Are Not Afraid

Tigers Are Not Afraid isn’t the biggest movie to make its debut at Fantastic Fest, but it is one of the best. Written and directed by Issa López, who went onto make True Detective: Night Country, Tigers Are Not Afraid is one of the more effective instances of using horror to comment on social traumas. Set in an unnamed Mexican city, the film focuses upon a group of children orphaned by violence between warring drug cartels. After her mother goes missing and she joins the group, Estrella (Paola Lara) begins seeing apparitions in the form of her lost parent, which drives the children further into the gangs’ orbit. As with the early works of Fantastic Fest favorite Guillermo del Toro, Tigers Are Not Afraid shows how monsters can be a reprieve from a reality more frightening than anyone could imagine.

2018 – Suspiria

Some cringe at the very idea of remaking the idiosyncratic Italian movie Suspiria. How could anyone improve on Dario Argento‘s colorful and nonsensical tale about witches operating a dance school? Luca Guadagnino found a way, by moving so far in the opposite direction of Argento that his Suspiria serves as an echo of the 1977 original. In place of the original’s frustratingly threadbare plot, Guadagnino and screenwriter David Kajganich overburden their take with incident, making a movie just as confusing as Argento’s. In place of the technicolors of the original, Guadagnino uses brutalist grays to give the film its own distinctive look. Throw in a well-deployed Dakota Johnson in the lead and Tilda Swinton playing three different characters, and this Suspiria stands on its own.