Fantastic Fest 2025 Full Line-Up Announced!

Fantastic Fest is back! Ever since 2005, horror and genre enthusiasts have pilgrimaged to Texas to take in the latest in the latest in horror, sci-fi, and just plain weird movies. And for its 20th anniversary, Fantastic Fest is going further than ever, with a packed festival lineup that includes more than a few gems.

At a glance, standouts include Sisu 2, the bigger and badder sequel to the 2022 surprise Finnish hit. Writer-director Jalmari Helander is back with Jorma Tommila as Aatami Korpi, the former commando who returns to his Nazi killing ways when a group of fascists disturb his peace (and his gold reserves). For Sisu 2, Helander adds a few grizzled faces more familiar to American viewers: Stephen Lang of Avatar fame and Rob Zombie regular Richard Brake.

Dafne Keen meanwhile keeps her momentum from last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine and Star Wars: The Acolyte going with Whistle, a new Shudder original directed by Corin Hardy (The Nun) and written by Owen Egerton. Alongside Sophie Nélisse and Sky Yang, Keen plays a troubled teen who comes into possession of an Aztec death whistle. When they realize that the whistle calls forth the means of their doom, the teens must debate the cost of such a power.

One of the more highly-anticipated entries is also Shelby Oaks, from YouTube critic turned writer-director Chris Stuckmann. Stuckmann has assembled an impressive cast for his film debut, including Camille Sullivan as a woman searching for her younger sister, Brendan Sexton III as the woman’s husband, Michael Beach as a detective involved in the investigation, and the legendary Keith David as a prison warden. We should also point out that the film has the blessing and backing of genre master Mike Flanagan as executive producer. The film is also being distributed by NEON.