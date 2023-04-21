Evil Dead Rise Has a Lot of Blood But Little Heart

The real main character of Evil Dead Rise is Ellie’s sister Beth (Lily Sullivan), a guitar tech for a rock band who runs to her sister’s place when she finds out that she’s pregnant (it’s implied that this isn’t the first time). Beth is supposed to be the screw-up in the family, although she seems competent enough, and she’s forced to step up when Ellie’s teen son Danny (Morgan Davies) unearths a certain Book-Of-You-Know-What from ruins beneath the apartment building that emerge after an earthquake. All hell, of course, breaks loose.

In addition to digging the book out of a vault beneath the parking garage, Danny also plays the accompanying vinyl record featuring a recitation of one of the book’s spells. Cue the title entity, which immediately takes possession of Ellie, making her face all veiny and giving her the ability to climb walls backwards. There is something truly horrifying about a mom—almost always the rock of every family—being inhabited by a screaming demon that wants to kill her kids, and Sutherland plays it for all its worth. But Cronin never explores that deep under the surface to get at the implications of this.

Still, Evil Dead Rise is fun in fits and starts. The gore is plentiful as Ellie (soon joined by other possessed victims) mows down several of the neighbors and turns both the apartment and the hallway outside into a literal slip-n-slide of viscera and blood. There are trademark frenzied camera movements right out of the Raimi playbook and some equally Sam-worthy cartoonish moments, such as when one person’s eyeball is popped out of their head and hurled into another poor sap’s mouth. There are lots of other stabbings, impalements, burnings, and mutilations to pass the time as well.

Say what you will about Raimi’s trilogy, and particularly the divergent Army of Darkness, but at least he didn’t rest on his laurels. Cronin is doing just that here, albeit resting on Raimi’s laurel and not his own. Evil Dead Rise, like The Hole in the Ground, is steeped in shadows and atmosphere, but lacking in real connection. Sullivan is an appealing heroine, but without a force of nature like Bruce Campbell’s Ash at its center, the thin story is just a series of obvious setups and payoffs, largely lacking in real scares or suspense (even if a bloodied Beth wields a chainsaw near the end, although not as an extension of her own arm).

There was also a real passion in the earlier films, loads of quirky humor, and a sense of “we can do this” that filtered through the low-budget, down-to-the-ground production values. Evil Dead Rise is a modestly more expensive, glossier studio creation, designed only to extend existing IP. It is certainly a rollercoaster ride and will probably play like gangbusters in a packed multiplex auditorium, but aside from its fleeting stabs at saying something about motherhood (the relationship between Beth and her young niece, Cassie, has strong Ripley/Newt vibes), it ultimately just serves to set up the next installment. The evil dead may keep rising, but they are getting more soulless with time.

Evil Dead Rise is out in theaters now.