Everything Everywhere All at Once Scene Confuses Colin Farrell

This post contains spoilers for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Look, no one would argue that Everything Everywhere All at Once is a simple, easy-to-follow movie. The multiverse romp stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a dissatisfied laundromat operator who finds herself adopting attributes from selves of alternate realities to escape the deadly Jobu Tupaki. Directed by Daniels, aka Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once’s mix of absurdist maximalism and open-hearted sincerity has made it the highest grossing movie ever released by A24 and an awards-season favorite.

That enthusiasm was recently shared by Colin Farrell, who is also getting some awards buzz, not only for his lead role in the gentle sci-fi picture After Yang, but also for his scene-stealing turn as the Penguin in The Batman and as a simple Irish man in The Banshees of Inisherin. Talking with Everything Everywhere star Jamie Lee Curtis as part of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, Farrell praised the scene in which Wang and her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) appear in one reality as rocks with googly eyes. Despite its oddball nature, Farrell called the moment, “one of the best-written and performed scenes.”

Although happy to take the compliment, Curtis did draw the line when Farrell referred to “two little plasticine animated rocks talking to each other.” Pausing the Irish actor’s reverie, Curtis corrected him by saying, “I don’t think they were animated, friend.” Taken aback, Farrell asked, “Were they Play-Doh?” to which Curtis simply replied, “I think they were rocks.”