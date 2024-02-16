Dune 2 Just Spoiled One of Its Top Secret Characters

She even came correct. Dune Messiah all but confirmed. pic.twitter.com/rlxonwEsME — . (@ABSYNWA) February 15, 2024

Taylor joined returning members of the cast, including Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica, and Zendaya as Chani, as well as new additions, such as Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

Taylor-Joy’s presence on the stage (and what she’s wearing) all but confirms that she’s been cast as Alia Atreides, the sister Paul foretold in the the aforementioned scene. Alia’s secret role in the film is something we’ve long suspected, even if she was never teased in any of the trailers. Rumors of Taylor-Joy’s casting first began to circulate days before the movie’s world premiere in London when a credit for Dune: Part Two appeared on her Letterboxd profile before being quickly taken down.

dune 2 in anya’s letterboxd filmography…. we live in strange times pic.twitter.com/csaPy6i6Nl — nat (@caseyscooke) February 15, 2024

Taylor-Joy finally confirmed the news this week.

“This is a dream come true,” Taylor-Joy said of being cast in the film during a live interview on WB’s TikTok (via Variety). “The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

As Jessica’s daughter, Alia becomes a member of the Bene Gesserit, the religious order with even more power than CHOAM. However, because Jessica drank the Water of Life — a liquid that highly-trained Bene Gesserit consume when they become Reverend Mothers, giving them all of the memories of their genetic ancestors — she has the consciousness of an adult, even in the womb. While that genetic memory makes Alia an abomination among other Bene Gesserit, it also makes her a powerful ally to Paul, particularly in the second Herbert novel, Dune Messiah.

As a baby with the mind of an adult (in fact, many generations of adults), Alia poses a challenge to anyone trying to adapt Herbert’s work. To the surprise of no one, David Lynch got around it by leaning into his weird instincts and casting a nine-year-old Alicia Witt as Alia and overdubbing her voice. The 2000 Syfy channel miniseries Frank Herbert’s Dune just asks child actor Laura Burton to play an adult-minded character to unconvincing effect.