DC May Have Found Its Kevin Feige

Let’s face it – it’s been hard to be a DC fan. Despite giving the world some of the first and best superhero movies, such as 1978’s Superman, 1989’s Batman, and the Dark Knight trilogy, DC has languished in popularity behind its rival Marvel. While director Zack Snyder certainly has his fans, his run on the three main films in the DC Extended Universe put off some who don’t care for his idiosyncratic style.

The franchise seemed to be settling into a groove by releasing movies only tangentially connected to each other (Shazam!, Birds of Prey) or not connected at all (Joker, The Batman). Recent developments have only complicated things, as new CEO David Zaslav suddenly canceled the nearly-completed Batgirl and left all other movie projects in question, save for Joker: Folie à Deux.

However, it’s clear that not even Zaslav wants this chaos to continue for long. In interviews and announcements, Zaslav has been explicit about his desire for a figure to shepherd DC projects, much like Kevin Feige does with Marvel projects at Disney. While nothing official has been announced yet, a recent event wrap-up published by Variety did offer an interesting tidbit. Arrowverse co-creator Greg Berlanti “has been loudly whispered as a possibility for the role,” they reported.

It’s hard to think of someone better suited to jump into the job. Along with Marc Guggenheim and others, Berlanti has shepherded a coherent and wide-ranging live-action universe with the Arrow-verse, making fan favorites out of Z-listers like Vibe and Heat Wave. Berlanti was behind a crossover as ambitious as anything that Marvel put out, as Crisis on Infinite Earths involved not only every Arrowverse hero and their respective supporting casts, but also actors from other film and tv properties, including Burt Ward as Robin, Kevin Conroy playing live-action Batman for the first time, and Ezra Miller’s SnyderVerse Flash.