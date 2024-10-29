A List of Cinema Visits Ruined By Other People’s Personalities/Choice of Snack

His protests started small but escalated, as the saying goes, quickly. Minutes in, quiet grumbling became less-quiet scoffing, which became a full-throated derisory “HA” any time anything happened on screen. This man was not happy and wanted everybody to know about it. The pub smell coming off him explained his boldness, and also explained what happened after he rose from his seat to declare that “Ridley Scott used to be the best director of his generation!” and then toppled over the row of people sitting in front of him with the grace of a Labrador barrelling into a hedge. A woman quietly crept out after him. I think about her sometimes.

Star Wars: Rogue One – In Which an Entire Cinema Turns Against the Worst Two Women in the World

Imagine being asked by several strangers, in a full cinema on a Friday night, to stop talking during a film, but then instead of apologising, sliding down your seat in shame and spending the rest of the runtime trying to stop your heart from beating quite so distractingly loudly, you turn around to spiritedly argue your case.

What case? “She’s my best friend and we haven’t seen each other for MONTHS!”. So go outside then. “We’ve paid to be here!” So has everybody. Talking resumes, loudly, as do pleas to shut the fuck up so that anybody might hear Felicity Jones trying to steal the plans to the Death Star, followed by a huffy “FINE!” and an extended stropping-out panto soundtracked by theatrical muttering about how some people need to get a life. Once the door swings with them on the other side of it, a polite patter of applause.

If I told you we ran them down with our car later, would you judge us?

A Quiet Place: Day One – In Which a Doritos Cool Original Sharing Bag Has More Lines Than Lupita Nyong’o

It was while trying to watch A Quiet Place: Day One that I realised how the franchise’s ‘make a noise, get your thorax torn open by aliens’ premise must have come about. It had to have been cooked up in a cinema when a fellow audience member chose to crunch their way through, say, a sharing bag of Cool Original Doritos during a film that relies for tension pretty much exclusively on its extremely delicate sound design.

For the love of society, let a marshmallow taken from a cloth bag dissolve slowly on your tongue or eat nothing at all. The clue’s in the name.