Captain America: Brave New World Box Office and Measuring a Glass Half Full

However, let’s also consider that previous February holiday MCU “win,” Ant-Man 3. Released two years ago over the same weekend, the third Ant-Man flick managed to gross $120.4 million over its first four days. In other words, it earned 20 percent more than Disney’s estimates for Brave New World. And Ant-Man 3 was deemed by many a financial disappointment, likely because its budget has been estimated to exceed $300 million due to copious amounts of reshoots and heavy post-production CGI work. That movie also earned what studios consider an anemic “B” CinemaScore, which presaged the film’s eye-watering 70 percent drop in its second weekend.

Its $120 million opening was also notably far behind Ryan Reynolds’ plucky R-rated comedy from seven years earlier, never mind the admittedly hard to duplicate cultural phenomenon that was Black Panther over the same weekend in 2018 (where it grossed $242 million in just four days!)

While Brave New World‘s opening is not the outright disaster for Marvel that The Marvels was in 2023 ($46.1 million) or Eternals in 2021 ($71.3 million), it signals diminished interest, especially when inflation is factored in. The last two movies bearing the title “Captain America” opened at $179.1 million and $95 million, and the latter was 11 years ago when expectations from studios and (perhaps more crucially) the superhero genre’s biggest fans were different. The Winter Soldier earned an “A” CinemaScore and was largely celebrated by fans as being a great addition to the Marvel canon. Brave New World‘s reception seems more divided and likely doomed to a dropoff similar to Quantumania.

With that said, expectations are a big part of the MCU’s problem. While Brave New World’s budget is reportedly $180 million, rumors persist it is much more after the film endured its own extensive reshoots. While we cannot confirm the veracity of the reshoot costs, they certainly would have caused the movie’s price tag to creep upward, even though audience excitement is demonstrably on the wane. In other words, these movies are costing more than they did a decade ago despite being less popular.

So one way to read the tea leaves of Brave New World is that audience loyalty in the MCU remains strong among the diehards, and Disney and Marvel Studios just need to figure out a way to make these things cost less. (We might suggest having the entire script, or at least story, mapped out before production and subsequent quicksand traps in post.)

However, there could be a bigger problem in these numbers if you look outside the MCU’s own box office history. Traditionally, when franchises start dipping toward “B-” CinemaScores, it predicts bigger box office problems to come. The only MCU movies to earn a “B” CinemaScore are Eternals, The Marvels, and Ant-Man 3. And as you might have noticed, none of them have sequels forthcoming. But some superhero movies did get the dreaded “B” and arrived ahead of larger franchise continuations which could not be canceled.