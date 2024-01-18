Brendan Fraser’s Killers of the Flower Moon Scenes Are Better Than You Realize

Loudly Rejecting Realism

Fraser is hardly the only surprising face in Killers of the Flower Moon. Country musician Jason Isbell plays an important role in the first half of the movie as Bill Smith, a possible conspirator, or at least another white man who married Osage women for their money, whom Hale has killed after he starts asking too many questions. Fellow musician Jack White shows up as one of the actors performing a radio drama about the Osage murders at the end of the movie, set sometime after the events. And of course, the radio drama ends with Scorsese himself walking on stage to read the last lines of the film.

Scorsese’s appearance and Fraser’s performance work in tandem to underscore one of the main themes of the movie. While this picture is about crimes done to the Osage people, and employs many Indigenous actors, it still centers white people. Thus the central tension is not about who is killing Mollie’s people, as Scorsese makes the perpetrators clear from the beginning. Rather the question is about whether or not white people will confess their crimes, seek justice, and remit reparations.

When Scorsese takes the stage at the end of the film, he highlights the limits of the portrayal that we just watched, reminding us that it comes from his perspective and does not contain the full, unprejudiced truth of the events. Fraser’s performance has a similar, but less subtle, effect. As Scorsese told Variety, he cast Fraser to play a lawyer precisely because of the actor’s size. “[H]e had that girth,” Scorsese enthused. “He’s big in the frame at that time.”

That girth and boisterousness helps add another wrinkle to the lack of reality that Scorsese maintains throughout the film. Because we’re not seeing the truth unvarnished and as it is, different people will have different motivations for telling the story.

Fraser plays Hamilton as the paradigmatic white American, a man who bullies anyone who would tell a story differently from him. Sure, Hamilton invokes legal structures and insists that he’s well within his rights to behave the way he does. But Fraser plays him not as a silver-tongued orator, but as a thug, just another one of the goons in Hale’s employ.

Learning to Listen

Like the book on which it is based, Killers of the Flower Moon tells a story that has been kept quiet for far too long. But as is so often the case when someone speaks for justice, people have tried to silence those who would tell the story of American crimes against Indigenous peoples—sometimes by dismissing the tale, more often by talking over it.