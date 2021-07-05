The Black Widow Movie You Never Saw

Back in the early 2000s, superhero movies were on the rise again, thanks to the success of X-Men (2000) and Sam Raimi’s blockbuster Spider-Man (2002). But the idea of an interconnected series of superhero movies — the concept that became the Marvel Cinematic Universe — was still a few years away, while many of Marvel’s characters were owned by a wide variety of studios and production companies.

Fox had the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Sony had Spider-Man, Paramount owned Iron Man, Universal had the Hulk, and Lionsgate had the rights to Russian spy and Avengers member Natasha Romanoff, i.e. Black Widow. All of these were in partnership with the then-fledgling Marvel Studios, headed by Avi Arad, but it was up to the individual studios to greenlight the projects.

Enter screenwriter David Hayter, who had scored a breakout success by being one of the main writers on X-Men (for which he received sole credit) and its 2003 sequel, X2. Hayter had a good relationship with Marvel as a result of those films, and he was recruited by Marvel and Lionsgate to work on a movie based around the Widow.

“It was with Lionsgate, with Marvel, with Avi Arad, and Kevin Feige, who was working with Avi at that point,” recalls Hayter. “I was attached to write and direct. We got, I think, three or four drafts into the script, and we were rolling along pretty well. Then there was one weekend, maybe it was two weekends, where BloodRayne, Ultraviolet, and Æon Flux came out, and all of them died. By that Monday, Lionsgate lost confidence that you could make a solo female comic book movie, which was a shame.”