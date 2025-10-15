Black Phone 2 Review: A Slasher Sequel with Icy Kills and a Fiery Ethan Hawke

If that sounds like a lot of plot for a slasher movie, well, it is. And in its weakest moments, Black Phone 2 does stumble to trudge through its narrative mechanics, especially as it spells out the lore connecting the Grabber to to Gwen and Finn’s mother.

Director Scott Derrickson, returning to the franchise alongside co-writer and frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill, wants to make a larger point about heaven and hell and the actions of people on Earth who do nothing to care for children. This script lacks the elegance of its predecessor, which could have something to do with it hewing more closely to the Joe Hill story that it adapted. While some phone conversations do get repeated in different contexts throughout the sequel, none of them have the impact of the first film’s climax.

However, Derrickson and Cargill more than make up for the lack of elegance with the film’s incredibly staged attack and kill sequences. Throughout the movie, Gwen has visions of murders perpetuated by the Grabber, which Derrickson renders in grainy Super-8 film stock. Although he pulled a similar trick in his 2012 breakout Sinister, Derrickson manages to make the effect feel fresh and eerily vibrant here. He succeeds also in part because of McGraw’s incredible performance as Gwen, who has proven that her work in the previous film wasn’t just a foul-mouthed gimmick. Even beyond the jump scares and grisly imagery that accompanies the dream sequences, McGraw makes Gwen’s vulnerability feel real.

The dream sequences also succeed because they call back to one of the most beloved horror franchise, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Now dispatched to an icy Hell (literally), the Grabber operates not unlike Freddy Krueger, invading Gwen’s dreams and wreaking havoc on her real body—havoc that looks to the outside observer as if she’s flailing and convulsing. The Freddy similarities give Hawke license to make the Grabber even more playful than he was in the previous film, which keeps the killer feeling fresh in his return appearance.

Derrickson further helps Black Phone 2 stand out because of its setting. Anyone who spent time in wintry Christian camps of decades past (eg, this writer) recognizes the verisimilitude brought about by graffiti-riddled bunk beds and wide, yawning chilled cabins. The sound design takes full advantage of the snowy locale, making every crunch and howl of wind feel like a harbinger of doom, especially when supplemented by the film’s atonal score by Atticus Derrickson.

To its credit, the film ties its Christian camp setting into the movie’s theme, given a well-worn trope about parents ignoring threats against children an updated feel. We’re used to seeing grown-ups let children die, it’s the teens who try to warn the town in The Blob, or Nancy Thompson being locked in her Elm Street house by her own mother. But when Gwen curses those who hide behind their faith when children are in peril, Black Phone 2 skates right out of its 1984 setting and into the present day.