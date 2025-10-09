Black Phone 2: Scott Derrickson Answers the Call of Evil

You have to trust your own instincts about what’s going to be interesting and entertaining, and to some degree, scary. And I think the mask is a really good example of that. We worked really hard on that mask in the first one, and it seemed like the most fundamental iconography from the first movie to hold on to.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Finn ended the last movie somewhat elated and socially elevated, but four years later, all that is gone, and he’s isolated again. How do you take the character to these dark places without negating the triumph of the first film?

If you’re going to pick up these characters three or four years later—the first movie was set in 1978, this one in 1982—you can do it. You can use movie sensibility and not take it seriously at all. There doesn’t have to be any emotional effect from those events, but I feel like what happened to these kids would have a real impact on them.

It would be something that would take a lot of years to deal with. That was an interesting place to start: “What kind of effect did those events have on their lives?” People come out victorious from situations that are really terrifying, but sometimes it affects them for years to come.

Although Finn was very much the focus of the last movie, the second one feels more like his sister’s movie. Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) has this big emotional arc. Did you question whether the audience would go along with that shift?

To a degree, it’s true what you’re saying, but they’re both in pretty much every sequence. It’s more about switching the primary point of view. The central thing in the [first] movie was their relationship, and that was something that had real power. There had been a lot accomplished in the first film, establishing and building that relationship, so carrying that on was really interesting to me.