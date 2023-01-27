Black Panther: Wakanda Forever DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date and Special Features
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming home via DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K, with a disc filled with world-building features.
Although you can still catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in many theaters, and the movie will be coming to Disney+ on February 1, physical media collectors will be glad to hear that they aren’t going to be left behind. On February 7, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra, with a ton of special features to flesh out Marvel’s fictional nations.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Special Features
For those curious about how writer/director Ryan Coogler helmed such an ambitious movie despite the shocking death of star Chadwick Boseman and the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie’s audio commentary features the director, joined by his screenwriting partner Joe Robert Cole and his cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw.
Behind-the-scenes featurettes reveal more about the filmmaking process. For the “Envisioning Two Worlds” featurette, Coolger is joined by production designer Hannah Beachler and Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter. The trio discusses the way they brought to life not only the changed Wakanda, but also the undersea kingdom Talokan. The “Passing the Mantle” featurette looks at the history of the Black Panther identity, and what it means for a new character to take on the identity.
MCU fans will be most interested in the disc’s four deleted scenes. Three of these scenes feature Okoye, who finds her position as general of the Dora Milaje changed by the events of the film. These scenes find Okoye at odds with fellow Doras Ayo and Aneka, receiving wisdom from her uncle, and reuniting with Shuri in Haiti. While CIA agent Everett K. Ross received a surprising amount of screen time in the movie, a deleted scene shows more of him at work, infiltrating the NSA to learn more about America’s information on Wakanda.
Finally, for those who need a break from the movie’s heavy themes, there’s a gag reel, highlighting jokes and mistakes from the filming process.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright as genius scientist and T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, and Danai Gurira as leader of the Dora Milaje, Okoye. Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o return as Jabari tribe leader M’Baku and Wakandan spy Nakia respectively. Tenoch Huerta debuts as Talokan leader Namor, alongisde Alex Livinalli as Attuma and Mabel Cadena as Namora. Other newcomers include Dominique Thorne as American tech genius Riri Williams and Michaela Coel as the rebellious Dora Aneka, while Martin Freeman reprises his role as American agent Everett K. Ross.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to Disney+ on February 1 and to home video on February 7.