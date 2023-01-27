Black Panther: Wakanda Forever DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date and Special Features

Although you can still catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in many theaters, and the movie will be coming to Disney+ on February 1, physical media collectors will be glad to hear that they aren’t going to be left behind. On February 7, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra, with a ton of special features to flesh out Marvel’s fictional nations.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Special Features

For those curious about how writer/director Ryan Coogler helmed such an ambitious movie despite the shocking death of star Chadwick Boseman and the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie’s audio commentary features the director, joined by his screenwriting partner Joe Robert Cole and his cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Behind-the-scenes featurettes reveal more about the filmmaking process. For the “Envisioning Two Worlds” featurette, Coolger is joined by production designer Hannah Beachler and Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter. The trio discusses the way they brought to life not only the changed Wakanda, but also the undersea kingdom Talokan. The “Passing the Mantle” featurette looks at the history of the Black Panther identity, and what it means for a new character to take on the identity.

MCU fans will be most interested in the disc’s four deleted scenes. Three of these scenes feature Okoye, who finds her position as general of the Dora Milaje changed by the events of the film. These scenes find Okoye at odds with fellow Doras Ayo and Aneka, receiving wisdom from her uncle, and reuniting with Shuri in Haiti. While CIA agent Everett K. Ross received a surprising amount of screen time in the movie, a deleted scene shows more of him at work, infiltrating the NSA to learn more about America’s information on Wakanda.