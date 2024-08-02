Batman: Caped Crusader Succeeds Where Batman: The Animated Series Failed

But for all the good stuff in TAS, the series never quite figured out how to handle Catwoman. With the exception of maybe “Tyger, Tyger,” none of Catwoman’s eight appearances (across every iteration of TAS) stand out, making her feel like an also-ran instead of one of the greats of TAS. But in her one Caped Crusader episode, Catwoman has an energy that was missing from the lauded ’90s cartoon series.

Catwoman Caught Between Qualities

Several issues contributed to TAS‘s Catwoman problem, most of which can be traced back to 1992’s Batman Returns, which came out the same year that TAS first aired on Fox Kids. Michelle Pfeiffer gives a dazzling performance as the mousy Selina Kyle, who becomes the vengeful Catwoman, but hers is hardly the only take on Batman’s best bad girl. The character first debuted as The Cat in Batman #1 (1940), and has been imagined as a vain cat burglar, a devious schemer, a champion of the down-trodden, a sultry seductress, and more.

TAS tried to synthesize these all of these versions, with Pfeiffer’s take as the biggest influence. Too often, Catwoman became a damsel in distress, whose reckless ways put her in need of rescue. That model began in the show’s first episodes, the two-parter “The Cat and the Claw.” In that story, Catwoman (Adrienne Barbeau) runs afoul of the terrorist the Red Claw (Kate Mulgrew), and she and Batman team up to take the Claw down.

Like the Pfeiffer version, the TAS Catwoman played like a woman pushed to the edge and out of her depth. She never properly challenged, or even attracted, Batman, and instead earns his sympathy. She gets threatened by the gangster Daggett, turned into a cat/human hybrid, and never stands on her own.

Pfeiffer’s turn in Batman Returns may have helped Batman: The Animated Series make it to air, but it hobbled Catwoman in a manner unbecoming of a classic villain. Fortunately, Caped Crusader corrects that.

Clawing Back in Caped Crusader

With a story by Ed Brubaker and Bruce Timm, a teleplay by Adamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo, and direction from Christopher Berkely, “Kiss of the Catwoman” begins with Bruce Wayne (Hamish Linklater) staring at his mother’s pearl necklace, part of a museum exhibit about Gotham’s upper class. As always, the sight brings him back to that fateful night in Crime Alley, at least until Selina Kyle shows up to start flirting with him.