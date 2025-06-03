Ballerina: Ian McShane on Raising Two Generations of Assassins in John Wick’s World of ‘Amazing Bullshit’

A young girl who has lost everything sits alone in a hallway. A kindly stranger in a sharp fedora notices her and the ballerina snow globe in her hands—perhaps her only friend in the world. “Do you like to dance?” he asks. “I know a school where they teach dances.”

So goes an early scene in the gloriously titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the new spinoff from the John Wick franchise (in case you couldn’t tell). It is also the first moment in the film that intersects the story of young Eve (Victoria Comte and then Ana de Armas) to the larger franchise. After all, the man offering the orphan a lifeline is none other than Winston, the once and future proprietor of the Continental Hotel and the consummate gentleman played ever with a twinkle in his eye and a martini in his hand by Ian McShane.

It’s also an interesting scene for McShane to play, because while the previous four John Wick movies have at least partially revolved around the fatherly relationship Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin has with Winston, it is a kinship only told in inference. Three of those movies take place in roughly the span of a week. The fourth a short time later, and rarely do we get to know how deep John and Winston’s kinship goes. But with Eve, the sad child who will grow up to be Ana de Armas wielding a flamethrower, we see Winston come in and out of her life throughout the years as a mentor and avuncular presence.

“I think he sees an instant dynamic between how he feels about her [and John],” McShane says when we catch up with him ahead of Ballerina’s release. “He’s known John since he was a kid, I think, whether you believe he is in fact John Wick’s father.”