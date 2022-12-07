Avengers: Infinity War Almost Made Doctor Strange Iron Man

When it released in 2016, one of the biggest complaints about Doctor Strange was that its hero hewed too close to Iron Man. It followed an arrogant man at the top of his game who suffers a humbling set back and discovers a new identity in the East. Also, facial hair. Surprisingly, bringing the two characters together in Avengers: Infinity War eased the comparison, as initial snark-offs between the duo eventually gave way to revealing their distinctive power sets.

But the movie almost went in the opposite direction, further winking at the interchangability between the two. Early concept art posted to Reddit shows Strange wearing Iron Man’s Mark 50 armor while facing off against Thanos’s minion the Ebony Maw. Created by Phil Saunders, who has worked on several MCU films, the images show Strange deflecting Ebony Maw’s needle attacks while wearing the armor, his Eye of Agamotto glowing in the center.

Doctor Strange in the Iron Man suit concept art for Avengers: Infinity War pic.twitter.com/8A8oIEKpOL — Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) April 14, 2021

Speaking about the mashup, Saunders (via Murphy’s Multiverse) explained that the scene would have taken place “in the Q ship when Tony and Spidey are trying to rescue Dr. Strange from Ebony Maw.” The most notable part of the design involved the Eye of Agamotto, the medallion Strange wears around his neck to protect the Time Stone, which the Maw wanted for Thanos. “I imagined the Eye of Agamotto would have taken the place of Tony’s RT and powered the suit, burning a sigil around it,” explained Saunders.

As cool as that mash-up would have been, it wasn’t the only one Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had in mind. According to Saunders, “later in the scene Tony gets Strange’s cloak, leading to a bizarre team-up.” While Saunders didn’t provide images to help us visualize the sight of Tony Stark flying around with the Cloak of Levitation, it’s not hard to picture the discomfort he would experience dealing with magic. “Could have been cool, I don’t know why they cut it from the script,” Saunders concluded.