Alien Romulus Trailer Just Made the Franchise’s Very First Monster Even Grosser

The Alien franchise has a lot of scary elements: the uncaring company Weyland-Yutani, androids that look like humans, and, oh yeah, freaking Xenomorphs, based on an unnerving design by Swiss artist H.R. Giger. Underpinning many of these things is a fear of rape and pregnancy, especially inflicted upon men.

Many have written about how the first chestburster scene in Alien represents a man giving horrific birth, after being violated by a facehugger. Ash’s analysis of the facehugger in that movie gave viewers a sense of how the creature worked, including a tube that ran down the victim’s throat. But, at that point, director Ridley Scott apparently figured the audience had been traumatized enough, so he didn’t show the tube going into Kane.

Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez has no such concern. In the latest teaser for the upcoming film, we see not just a swarm of facehuggers descend upon visitors to the Romulus space station but also the mechanics of its funcitons. In icky close-up, Álvarez captures the sight of a tube sliding into a man’s mouth, getting ready to impregnate him.

Another shot captures the tube as it pulls Aileen Wu’s character Navarro. That sets up the big shot at the end of the trailer, which also includes new information about a well-established monster. Navarro senses something wrong inside of her body and uses a device to illuminate her insides. There, we see a chestburster getting ready to live up to its name, adding a new twist on a familiar Alien event.