A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting: How to Tell a Scary Story to Kids

In the U.K., the pop culture phrase “behind the sofa” is used to refer to media that is scary enough to prompt kids to hide behind the nearest piece of furniture, but engaging enough to keep them from outright fleeing the room. Strongly associated with Doctor Who, “behind the sofa” is a concept that can be applied far beyond the long-running science fiction series to speculative fiction (in particular horror) media targeted toward children and families. It’s perhaps a phrase British-American director Rachel Talalay, known for her work on some of NuWho’s most visually-ambitious installments, had in mind when directed Netflix’s recently-released kids horror-fantasy flick A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, adapted for the screen by Joe Ballarini from his middle grade book series, has its share of scares—especially in the film’s first few minutes. The movie opens on a little girl, Kelly, trying to fall asleep in her darkened room. Shadows dance and houses creak; it’s a familiar scene for anyone who has ever been a little kid afraid of the dark. But Kelly’s fears are valid. As the scene progresses, long, slender fingers reach around the closet door and a monster enters the scene. It’s the Grand Guignol (Tom Felton), better known as the Boogeyman, and he’s here to steal Kelly’s nightmares.

“That’s the scariest thing in the movie,” says Talalay when I talk to her about the introduction as part of a longer conversation breaking down the five scariest scenes she’s directed across her long, often creepy career. “And it was the most difficult and controversial scene we did from the standpoint of: How scary can you be? You’re opening up the movie, and what is the tone of this movie and where are we going?”

The film’s opening quickly transitions to Kelly (Tamara Smart), now a teenager, waking up in math class. She has escaped her dream of the Grand Guignol, but the Boogeyman is about to come back into her life. When Kelly is forced to babysit on Halloween night, she thinks the worst thing that will happen to her is having to miss the party her crush will be attending… until the Grand Guignol sneaks into the house and steals charge Jacob (Ian Ho) away. In her frantic quest to find him, she meets Liz (Oona Laurence), a member of a society of babysitters who work to keep kids safe from the many monsters that go bump in the night.