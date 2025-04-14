The ’90s Disaster Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Ah, the 1990s! Stable economy, relative global peace, rich hucksters appearing in The Little Rascals instead of politics. What did we have to worry about? Nothing, really. And that’s why we had to make up trouble and put it on the big screen!

The 1990s weren’t the first heyday of the disaster movie. That honor goes to the 1970s when producer Irwin Allen churned out star-studded hits like The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno, earning the title “The Master of Disaster.” But the 1990s versions might be more interesting, coming at a unique time in Hollywood and in the country in general. The rise of the internet supercharged the paranoia of the ’90s, turning suspicion into outright skepticism of the government and society. Moreover the release of Jurassic Park in 1993 inaugurated the rise of CGI graphics, changing special effects forever. That transition, for better or for worse, is all over these movies. So if you’re tired of the bad things in reality, take a look at these ’90s disaster films and enjoy some pretend bad things for a while.

10. Godzilla (1998)

At this point, what is there to say about Godzilla ’98 that hasn’t already been said? Yes, it’s as bloated as it is boring. Yes, it’s an insult to the venerable franchise it tries to reinvent for Generation X. Yes, all of the problems that existed in director Roland Emmerich‘s predecessor Independence Day (more on that shortly) stand out more here due to a lackluster cast and impossible pacing. Yes, a disinterested, check-cashing Steven Spielberg did this movie’s climax better a year earlier in The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Really, the one last thing that needs to be said about Godzilla is that the poster rules. With its glowing green font, spotlights shining on a single shin, drawing the eye up above the buildings and into the darkness. That one image contains more awe and wonder than anything in the actual movie, and you don’t have to hear lame jokes about Roger Ebert’s weight to enjoy it.