Why the Baldur’s Gate 3 Team Is Moving Away From Dungeons & Dragons

Interestingly, Vincke also stated that there are actually two projects the team would like to pursue at the moment. While they seemingly desire to make something at least as large as Baldur’s Gate 3, Vincke describes the other project as a game that will “bring us closer” to the “very big RPG” of their dreams. Crucially, though, he clarifies that “it’s not the very big RPG that will dwarf them all, that we’re making now.”

While the entire story of Larian’s decision to leave D&D behind likely isn’t found in any of those quotes or statements, it’s easy to get a sense of the studio’s long-term decision-making based on what they have shared.

On some level, it does seem like Larian simply doesn’t wish to work within any pre-built universe or ruleset (even one as respected and ambitious as D&D). After all, working within such a universe means working within certain rules and restrictions. Perhaps Wizards of the Coast was more than willing to do what they could to make that process as easy as possible, but the natural boundaries would always be there.

For instance, along with his quote about the complications of the legacy D&D rulebook, Vincke also previously noted that the team decided to cap BG 3 characters at Level 12 rather than the traditional D&D level cap of Level 20. Why? Well, it’s simply because it would have been incredibly difficult (if not impossible) to build a game around the godlike powers players start to achieve at higher levels in that tabletop game.

It’s one of the more practical examples of how working within the established D&D universe forces you to limit yourself or otherwise come up with some incredibly complicated solutions. It just makes sense that Larian would prefer to do their own thing (even if their love for all things D&D is pretty clear at this point).

What intrigues me most, though, are those references to two projects. After all, Vincke previously stated “Life is too short. Our ambitions are very large” when explaining why the studio was moving away from Baldur’s Gate 3. At the time, that seemed to suggest that the studio’s next game was simply too big to fit within the D&D universe.