Upcoming Games 2023: Release Date Schedule for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC
Here are all the big video games coming to consoles, PC, and mobile in 2023...
It’s already been such a big year for gaming, with the release of highly-anticipated sequels like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Starfield, and Baldur’s Gate 3, but 2023 isn’t done just yet. There’s still plenty more on the way from the industry’s biggest studios, including some massive Xbox and PlayStation exclusives as well as another long-awaited installment from Nintendo. Plus, much more in between on PC and mobile.
That’s why Den of Geek has put together a release schedule of the biggest games coming out for the remainder of 2023. From exclusive AAAs to third-party heavy hitters to exciting new indies, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. While we’ve not featured every single title shipping this year, we’ve curated a list that we feel encompasses all the major upcoming titles as well as smaller but notable releases in a variety of genres.
|Title
|Release Date
|Platforms
|Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless
|October 3
|PS5, PS4, NS, PC
|ASSASSIN’S CREED MIRAGE
|October 5
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, PC
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|October 6
|NS
|NHL 24
|October 6
|PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO
|Forza Motorsport
|October 10
|XSX/S, PC
|Lords of the Fallen
|October 13
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
|October 16
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Sonic Superstars
|October 17
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS PC
|Skull Island: Rise of Kong
|October 17
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|Hellboy: Web of Wyrd
|October 18
|PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|Endless Dungeon
|October 19
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, NS, PC
|Gangs of Sherwood
|October 19
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
|October 19
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|World of Horror
|October 19
|PS5, PS4, NS, PC
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|October 20
|PS5
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|October 20
|NS
|Just Dance 2024
|October 24
|PS5, XSX/S, NS
|Cities Skylines 2
|October 24
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
|October 24
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC
|The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
|October 24
|PS5, PC
|Alone in the Dark
|October 25
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
|October 26
|PS VR2, Quest
|Alan Wake 2
|October 27
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|EA Sports UFC 5
|October 27
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Star Ocean: The Second Story R
|November 2
|PS5, PS4, NS, PC
|The Talos Principle 2
|November 2
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
|November 2
|PS VR2, Quest
|WarioWare: Move It!
|November 3
|NS
|Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
|November 9
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|November 10
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Hogwarts Legacy
|November 14
|NS
|Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
|November 14
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
|November 16
|Quest
|Super Mario RPG
|November 17
|NS
|Persona 5 Tactica
|November 17
|XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
|December 1
|NS
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|December 7
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
