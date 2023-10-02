Upcoming Games 2023: Release Date Schedule for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC

It’s already been such a big year for gaming, with the release of highly-anticipated sequels like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Starfield, and Baldur’s Gate 3, but 2023 isn’t done just yet. There’s still plenty more on the way from the industry’s biggest studios, including some massive Xbox and PlayStation exclusives as well as another long-awaited installment from Nintendo. Plus, much more in between on PC and mobile.

That’s why Den of Geek has put together a release schedule of the biggest games coming out for the remainder of 2023. From exclusive AAAs to third-party heavy hitters to exciting new indies, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. While we’ve not featured every single title shipping this year, we’ve curated a list that we feel encompasses all the major upcoming titles as well as smaller but notable releases in a variety of genres.

Want to read more about the games below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest games of the year!

TitleRelease DatePlatforms
Disgaea 7: Vows of the VirtuelessOctober 3PS5, PS4, NS, PC
ASSASSIN’S CREED MIRAGEOctober 5PS5, PS4, XSX/S, PC
Detective Pikachu ReturnsOctober 6NS
NHL 24October 6PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO
Forza MotorsportOctober 10XSX/S, PC
Lords of the FallenOctober 13PS5, XSX/S, PC
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic ShakeOctober 16PS5, XSX/S, PC
Sonic SuperstarsOctober 17PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS PC
Skull Island: Rise of KongOctober 17PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
Hellboy: Web of WyrdOctober 18PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, NS, PC
Endless DungeonOctober 19PS5, PS4, XSX/S, NS, PC
Gangs of SherwoodOctober 19PS5, XSX/S, PC
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: TurbochargedOctober 19PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
World of HorrorOctober 19PS5, PS4, NS, PC
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2October 20PS5
Super Mario Bros. WonderOctober 20NS
Just Dance 2024October 24PS5, XSX/S, NS
Cities Skylines 2October 24PS5, XSX/S, PC
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1October 24PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC
The Lord of the Rings: Return to MoriaOctober 24PS5, PC
Alone in the DarkOctober 25PS5, XSX/S, PC
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost LordOctober 26PS VR2, Quest
Alan Wake 2October 27PS5, XSX/S, PC
EA Sports UFC 5October 27PS5, XSX/S, PC
Star Ocean: The Second Story RNovember 2PS5, PS4, NS, PC
The Talos Principle 2November 2PS5, XSX/S, PC
Vampire: The Masquerade – JusticeNovember 2PS VR2, Quest
WarioWare: Move It!November 3NS
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His NameNovember 9PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3November 10PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
Hogwarts LegacyNovember 14NS
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion RemasteredNovember 14PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
Assassin’s Creed Nexus VRNovember 16Quest
Super Mario RPGNovember 17NS
Persona 5 TacticaNovember 17XSX/S, XBO, PC
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark PrinceDecember 1NS
Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDecember 7PS5, XSX/S, PC

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.

