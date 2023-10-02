Upcoming Games 2023: Release Date Schedule for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC

It’s already been such a big year for gaming, with the release of highly-anticipated sequels like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Starfield, and Baldur’s Gate 3, but 2023 isn’t done just yet. There’s still plenty more on the way from the industry’s biggest studios, including some massive Xbox and PlayStation exclusives as well as another long-awaited installment from Nintendo. Plus, much more in between on PC and mobile.

That’s why Den of Geek has put together a release schedule of the biggest games coming out for the remainder of 2023. From exclusive AAAs to third-party heavy hitters to exciting new indies, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. While we’ve not featured every single title shipping this year, we’ve curated a list that we feel encompasses all the major upcoming titles as well as smaller but notable releases in a variety of genres.

Want to read more about the games below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest games of the year!

Title Release Date Platforms Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless October 3 PS5, PS4, NS, PC ASSASSIN’S CREED MIRAGE October 5 PS5, PS4, XSX/S, PC Detective Pikachu Returns October 6 NS NHL 24 October 6 PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO Forza Motorsport October 10 XSX/S, PC Lords of the Fallen October 13 PS5, XSX/S, PC SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake October 16 PS5, XSX/S, PC Sonic Superstars October 17 PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS PC Skull Island: Rise of Kong October 17 PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC Hellboy: Web of Wyrd October 18 PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, NS, PC Endless Dungeon October 19 PS5, PS4, XSX/S, NS, PC Gangs of Sherwood October 19 PS5, XSX/S, PC Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged October 19 PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC World of Horror October 19 PS5, PS4, NS, PC Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 October 20 PS5 Super Mario Bros. Wonder October 20 NS Just Dance 2024 October 24 PS5, XSX/S, NS Cities Skylines 2 October 24 PS5, XSX/S, PC Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 October 24 PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria October 24 PS5, PC Alone in the Dark October 25 PS5, XSX/S, PC Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord October 26 PS VR2, Quest Alan Wake 2 October 27 PS5, XSX/S, PC EA Sports UFC 5 October 27 PS5, XSX/S, PC Star Ocean: The Second Story R November 2 PS5, PS4, NS, PC The Talos Principle 2 November 2 PS5, XSX/S, PC Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice November 2 PS VR2, Quest WarioWare: Move It! November 3 NS Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name November 9 PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 November 10 PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC Hogwarts Legacy November 14 NS Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered November 14 PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR November 16 Quest Super Mario RPG November 17 NS Persona 5 Tactica November 17 XSX/S, XBO, PC Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince December 1 NS Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora December 7 PS5, XSX/S, PC

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.