Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] Team Reflects on the Fighting Game’s Epic Growth

“In the beginning, I struggled a lot in composing the music, especially Hyde’s theme, which is very important. Delivering the theme of the entire game and atmosphere, this is a trial and error that took me over a year to accomplish. It was hard, but once it came out and reached the fans, I felt that it was accepted by the fans and they really loved it,” Raito recalls. “Now, I feel like we’re on the same page, as far as the fans, the players, and myself for what we want the music to sound like. Coming to II and being able to continue this process, I really like we’re sharing this experience and understanding this vibe that we created together.”

With the story being a particularly important part of Under Night In-Birth’s appeal, the character of Hyde was also the driving force behind developing the narrative for [Sys:Celes]. While the sequel’s primary antagonist of Kuon had been determined by the development team relatively early on, it was decided that Hyde should have a particularly personal reason to take down this evil enemy. To up the ante, as well as welcome new players to the franchise, the team created a bevy of new playable characters for the sequel, each bringing their own unique twists in narrative and gameplay to the series.

“Hyde, in the previous installments, was once defeated by Kuon. In II, we decided to put him on this path of revenge. Through this path of revenge, we see him grow as well. Having that solid storyline with Hyde was very important, not just for existing players, but also for new players, to have some development and see a good story,” Serizawa explains. “We introduced a bunch of new characters, designing them in a way that’s appealing but aren’t necessarily too complex. They may be easier to get into, but there’s still depth and appeal to the characters.”

Whether it’s Raito’s guitar-driven and sumptuous score or the unique gameplay mechanics that sets it apart from other Arc System Works games, the future of Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] is looking bright. The game’s inaugural DLC season has added its third character, Izumi, this month, while the game’s audience and supportive community continues to grow worldwide. And through all the changes and the launch of its ambitious sequel, the creative team is grateful that the franchise is able to captivate the main stage audience for its second year in a row.

“I just want to say thank you to all the players who are playing Under Night In-Birth II and enjoying it,” Serizawa declares. “From [the first] Under Night to II, there were a lot of changes that were introduced, but I’m happy to see that the old fans are still sticking around and we’ve really expanded the community as well. So I’m really happy to see them.”

Developed by French-Bread and published by Arc System Works, Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game’s latest DLC character, Izumi, will be available August 19.