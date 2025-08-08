Arc System Works Founder Minoru Kidooka Talks Guilty Gear’s Big Addition

“It’s actually something that we wanted to do since the beginning of the release of Guilty Gear Strive. It was a little bit difficult because Guilty Gear is a big game and its characters have a long history,” Kidooka-san explains. “There are many characters who are not out yet that people really want, but then we need to also introduce new characters. We want to do all those things. We actually wanted to do this much earlier, and we wish that we could’ve done this much earlier, but here we are in Season 4. In the future, if there is another opportunity to bring in other collab characters, we definitely want to look forward to doing that.”

Beyond the wide world of fighting games, Arc System Works has been expanding its library more readily into other genres, including publishing one of the earliest third-party titles on the Nintendo Switch 2, the adventure game Dear Me, I Was…. As part of a fruitful partnership with Technōs Japan, Arc System Works acquired many of the company’s most notable properties, which includes iconic beat ’em ups Double Dragon and River City Ransom. Since this acquisition, Arc System Works is planning for a modern revival of the Double Dragon franchise with Double Dragon Revive, out this October as the company looks to branch further into the action game space.

“We want to put as much effort as we do into these fighting games as we do with these action games, and not just with the legacy titles, but we want to introduce new IPs as well as you might have seen with the June showcase. We want to set up a dual-axis format where, on the one hand, we have the fighting games here, but we’re also pushing action games here as well.”

I’m a self-avowed mega-fan of all things Dragon Ball, including the hit 2018 fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, developed by Arc System Works and published by longtime Dragon Ball license holder Bandai Namco Entertainment. Arc System Works’ own history with the Dragon Ball franchise stretches as far back as 2004’s Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors. With that in mind, I closed out the interview asking Kidooka-san if he would be open to another Arc System Works-developed Dragon Ball game in any capacity following the success of FighterZ.

“There are a lot of companies out there that are handling the Dragon Ball IP and making games. It’s really hard to find a space within that already congested sphere and find a place for ASW that is not just a fighting game,” Kidooka-san admits. “If Bandai talked to Arc, it would probably be about fighting games, however, as we said earlier, about wanting to expand our brand recognition around the world via action games and less niche genres, our hope is that, one day, they’ll come up and ask us to create an action game or a non-fighting Dragon Ball game. That would be awesome!”

Developed by Arc System Works and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls will be released in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC.