Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Preview Teases an Exciting Future for Fighting Games

Last year’s Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics compilation notwithstanding, there hasn’t been a new Marvel fighting game since 2017’s Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite. That distinction is coming to an end with the upcoming fighting game Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, developed by Arc Systems Works and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2026 for the PlayStation 5 and PC. After its official announcement in June, an early version of the game received its first hands-on public preview at 2025’s Evolution Championship Series, or Evo, in Las Vegas.

Den of Geek was invited to participate in this Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls hands-on experience at Evo, sitting down for an extended preview guided by an SIE staff member. This early version of the game only featured one stage and a limited number of characters from the playable roster at this time, all of whom were previously included with the game’s announcement trailer. And judging by this preview, fighting game fans are in for something surprisingly unique yet accessible for newcomers of the genre.

Though Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is a 4v4 fighter, the gameplay mechanics in how this tag-team battle unfolds is the most unexpected aspect of what has been shared from the title so far. Each of the characters holds a special role on the team based on the order in which they’re selected: the point fighter, the projectile assist, the vertical assist, and the team anchor. These characters can be brought in for various assist attacks and counters or tagged in and out, but the method in which players gain access to them is one of the more unique aspects of the game.

When the match begins, players each only have access to their point character and a single assist character, with the assist mechanic having its own meter. As players perform wall breaks on the edge of stages, echoing a similar mechanic from Arc System Works’ best-selling previous game Guilty Gear Strive, they gain access to more members from their selected team. This adds greatly to the underlying strategy of each fight, both in terms of positioning opponents where they could be vulnerable to a wall break and adding the importance of staying out of a corner to avoid benefitting the opposing player.