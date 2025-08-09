Guilty Gear Strive Producer Ken Miyauchi Looks to the Fighting Game’s Future

Just a year after its launch, the 2021 fighting game Guilty Gear Strive had already become the best-selling title in the Arc System Works franchise’s entire history. Four years after its launch, Guilty Gear Strive has gone on to sell over 3 million copies worldwide, with over 3.5 million users worldwide, and the hit game showing no signs of slowing down on its winning momentum. With Guilty Gear being a staple at the Evolution Championship Series, or Evo, for years, Guilty Gear Strive was a main stage competition at Evo 2025, drawing in a large pool of contestants and a popular draw for audiences both in attendance and streaming the event online.

Simply put, Guilty Gear Strive has propelled what was already Arc System Works’ most beloved original franchise to new levels of success and visibility. Helping maintain the game’s ongoing growth and positive reaction from the fighting game community is its post-launch DLC seasons, with Strive wrapping up its fourth season with the franchise’s first-ever guest fighter from a previously established franchise. At Evo 2025, Den of Geek sat down with Guilty Gear Strive producer Ken Miyauchi to talk about all things Guilty Gear, including the surprise inclusion of Lucy Kushinada from the Netflix animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as a crossover character in Strive’s fourth season.

“I really do appreciate that the success wasn’t just from ourselves. It’s really about how the Guilty Gear community is supporting us, trying to keep the community healthy and bring in new players,” Ken Miyauchi-san says. “This is our first time experiencing a game running for four years and going into its fifth year. Usually, what we’ve done is update the game by releasing a new version with a different title, for example, with Guilty Gear Xrd Sign going into Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator and Guilty Gear Xrd REV2. There’s been a lot of studying and things that we’ve learned about how live service for fighting games should be. Learning from those perspectives, we hope to make our updates and live operations better in the coming years.”

The idea to include a guest fighter in Guilty Gear Strive came from a desire to expand the Guilty Gear franchise to even wider audiences, along with repeated strong interest from player polls conducted regularly by Arc System Works. Interestingly, the developers considered bringing in a character from a completely different video game property from Polish studio CD Projekt Red. While Arc System Works are excited to feature a character from CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 franchise in Strive, it initially approached the studio about the possibility of including a protagonist from The Witcher.