Tears of the Kingdom’s Developers Share a Lesson More Studios Should Follow

For instance, acquiring a new power and using that power to create one of many possible solutions would be an example of multiplicative gameplay. Tears of the Kingdom greatly expanded upon that idea with the Ultrahand and Fuse mechanics that allowed players to craft those wonderful custom creations and experiment with the game’s various puzzle-based physics. Lead physics engineer Takahiro Takayama described the implementation of those concepts as “chaos.”

However, Technical director Takuhiro Dohta offered a slightly expanded definition of multiplicative gameplay that helps explain why the whole process was worth it.

“The concept of multiplicative gameplay was: rather than creating something fun, create a system that makes fun things happen,” Dohta explains. “Rather than creating unique interactions, create a system that causes unique interactions to occur. I believe this was the essence of the evolution of physics and sound in Tears of the Kingdom.”

Dohta may be discussing the game on a technical level, but his statements bring us back to that overarching idea that “Vast doesn’t necessarily make a game fun.”

See, rather than specifically engineering every possible object movement, the team “created a system that makes objects move.” Rather than create every specific sound that could happen, the team “created a system that makes it sound that way.” It was an approach partially born from the chaos that Takayama described. However, Takayama also mentioned that when such problems occurred, he’d say something like “We’ll deal with it later! Just focus on getting the gameplay together and trying it out.”

At the risk of oversimplifying the development of such an incredibly complicated game, I keep returning to those overarching ideas that the Tears of the Kingdom team also kept returning to. Rather than trying to make the widest open-world game imaginable filled with carefully curated content, they decided to focus on the enjoyability of Tears of the Kindom‘s central concepts and the possibilities those concepts enabled. Yes, those systems had to function in a way that kept the entire game from being crushed under the weight of itself. Ultimately, though, all of those creative things they were doing needed to be fun to experiment with in the first place and, ultimately, needed to enhance the overall player experience.