Why Star Wars Outlaws Is Set During a Rarely Explored Original Trilogy Time Period

The Star Wars franchise consists of countless stories that stretch across an expansive timeline. Many narratives take place in different “years,” though it’s often easier to organize that timeline by putting it in the context of the various Star Wars movies. So far as that goes, few pieces of the Star Wars timeline have been explored as often (or as thoroughly) as the events surrounding the original trilogy of films.

So while it’s no surprise that developer Massive Entertainment is returning to the original trilogy for their upcoming Star Wars open-world title (Star Wars Outlaws), it’s a little surprising that they found a part of that particular timeline that we don’t see very often in modern Star Wars media.

Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars project. In that game, players will control Kay Vess, a “scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life.” She isn’t a Jedi (as far as we know), and is actually closer to a Han Solo-type scoundrel character. Instead of teaming up with a Wookie, though, her known partners in crime are a hairy axolotl and what appears to be a reprogrammed BX-series commando droid. And instead of helping the Rebel Alliance, Kay is more interested in pulling off heists and rising through the ranks of the galaxy’s most wanted. How do these outlaws intend to get away with these ambitious crimes, you ask? Why wouldn’t local law enforcement (or even the Empire) devote all their efforts to arresting Kay? Well, it’s because they’re too busy fighting in the Galactic Civil War.

According to a recent behind-the-scenes video, Star Wars Outlaws will take place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Why did the developers at Massive Entertainment choose that time period? Long story short, they didn’t. According to Creative Director Julian Gerighty, Lucasfilm suggested that era, though it actually ended up being the perfect choice for the studio’s various creative needs.