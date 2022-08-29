Spider-Man PC Mods Make the MCU Multiverse Look Tame

However, some mods go the extra mile. For instance, the ever-popular Symbiote Suit is already the subject of several Spider-Man mods that each add their own twists to that basic concept. For example, one such mod, the “Classic Symbiote Suit 1.5,” allows you to shift between regular Spider-Man colors and the Symbiote’s all-black scheme. That’s…amazing.

Of course, modders being modders, a good chunk of Spider-Man’s modded costumes effectively change the game’s protagonist and contribute to what could best be described as the most ambitious Marvel multiverse we’ve ever seen.

For example, there are mods that allow players to save innocent citizens as the Kingpin (which is really weird when you have to fight him), Mary Jane, and even Stan Lee himself. While some of those mods are…kind of horrifying, they all at least allow Spider-Man to “transform” into characters that exist in his universe. They’re also pulled from assets found within the actual game files.

Putting Marvel's Spider-Man on PC was absolutely a mistake. pic.twitter.com/PD1RN46MH4 — Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) August 15, 2022

Not all these modified model swaps originate from the game’s actual files, though. For that matter, not all those mod models even originate from the Spider-Man universe. So far, modders have figured out how to add everyone from Kermit the Frog and Breaking Bad’s Saul Goodman to CJ from GTA: San Andreas to the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Yes, it’s all obviously a bit silly, but try not to have a good time watching Kermit do whatever a spider can.

Playing as CJ in Spider-Man PC pic.twitter.com/qBpQvwALW6 — Bastien D. Fry  (@BastienDruker) August 28, 2022

Saul Goodman modded into Spider-Man Remastered pic.twitter.com/3q9ZzNSCML — Griff Griffin (@GameGriffin) August 29, 2022

Of course, since those skin mods are just simple asset replacements, they all use the same animations and voice lines as the originally intended assets. In other words, not only does the Kingpin mod still sound like Yuri Lowenthal, but some of that mod’s animations don’t even work properly since they were never meant for the Kingpin character model. In fact, many of these mods are simply broken. If players install the Aunt May mod, for instance, they’ll likely see her constantly pumping her legs as if she were riding an invisible bicycle rather than gracefully swinging between skyscrapers. Again, though, the results are hilarious, which is kind of the point.

Admittedly, that isn’t the case for all these mods. Anyone who ever wanted to explore New York in the Rhino’s oversized armor can do that with this appropriate mod, which replaces the regular Spider-Man animations with animations designed for Rhino (well…mostly). Gamers who can’t wait for the inevitable PC release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales can also just mod that character into the game right now complete with Miles’ suit and animations.